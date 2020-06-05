Netherlands, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 8 - 12, Tiqets, one of the world's leading online booking platforms for museums and attractions, will launch the first-ever free online culture festival: the Tiqets Culture Festival.

The Tiqets Culture Festival: Experience culture at home, not alone is a five-day event of new, exclusive virtual experiences with top museums and attractions from around the world. Some exciting new additions to the existing line up are Gatorland (US), Thyssen National Museum (SPA), and last but not least, a special tour at Strawberry Field (UK) followed by a Q&A session with Julia Baird, sister of music legend John Lennon. Other participating venues include the Met (US), ABBA The Museum (SWE), Duomo di Milano (ITA), and Casa Batlló (SPA). These intimate, interactive sessions are exclusively created for the Tiqets Culture Festival by the venues and can only be experienced during the week itself.

Each day of the Tiqets Culture Festival has a theme to represent more ways to experience culture: Nature, History, Kids Activities, Art, and Music. Hosted by a representative from the venue, participants will join an intimate, international group via Google Meet for an hour-long interactive experience on that topic. Tiqets partnered with Google to develop the concept to host these virtual experiences with cultural venues worldwide on Google Meet.

“To be enjoyed, culture has to be experienced. The worldwide lockdown has made this impossible, so we wanted to let people see behind closed doors and interact again with the venues,” says Luuc Elzinga, President at Tiqets. “According to an online survey Tiqets conducted in early May, 85% of respondents miss traveling the most while stuck at home — even more than seeing their friends. Meanwhile, half of the people (47%) want to experience a museum virtually from home. We launched the Tiqets Culture Festival to bring people an interactive way to experience culture at home and come together as a global community.”

”We’ve missed welcoming people into our museum during this period, and seeing the sense of community and happiness they get from that experience,” says Caroline Fagerlind, the Museum Director for ABBA The Museum who is hosting a virtual tour during the festival, including exclusive material never shown in the exhibition that takes you behind the scenes of an interactive 5th-member experience. “Until we can welcome visitors from across the world again, participating in the Tiqets Culture Festival is our way of bringing the Music, the Magic, and The Memories of ABBA to people around the world.”

Participants interested in joining these unique experiences can save their free spot and discover the full lineup for the Tiqets Culture Festival here.

About Tiqets

Tiqets’ mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Vienna, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.

Attachments

Mereille Talahatu Tiqets press@tiqets.com