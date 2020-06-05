Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Cloud Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global public cloud market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 23% over the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2023.



Factors such as rising adoption of internet of things (IoT), growing advancements in the IT industry along with the large number of benefits associated with the public cloud platforms are anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global public cloud market. Moreover, increasing need amongst businesses to lower down their operation costs and raise their work efficiency and service quality are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global public cloud market.



Public cloud platforms help businesses to operate their work processes on a cloud infrastructure instead of deploying equipment on-premises, thereby helping businesses gain profits as the cost of equipment is saved and that there are no worries for timely maintenance of the infrastructure. Additionally, rising concepts of internet of things (IoT), machine learning, artificial intelligence and others along with the advent in IT technologies worldwide are some of the factors that are helping to expand the growth of the public cloud market.



The global public cloud market consists of various segments that are segmented by cloud computing type, service type, size of organization, end user and by region. The software as a service (SaaS) segment, which is a sub-segment of the service type segment is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR and reach a value of around USD 530 billion in the year 2023. The global public cloud market is also segmented by size of organization into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises, out of which large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the major share and attain a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global public cloud market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 26% throughout the forecast period and reach a value of around USD 150 billion by the end of 2023, primarily driven by nations such as China and India.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global public cloud market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc. and Fujitsu Limited.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue



2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways



3 Market Insights



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing penetration of cloud services among SMEs

5.2.2 The rate of IT spending for cloud computing is growing tremendously

5.2.3 Increasing Demand for AI, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things

5.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Data Security and Data Compliance Issues

5.3.2 Complexities associated with data residency

5.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Increasing adoption of internet-of-things



6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Network Connectivity and Hardware

6.1.2 Infrastructure & Hosting

6.1.3 Platform & Application Services

6.1.4 SaaS Providers & Integrators

6.1.5 System Integrators

6.1.6 End-Users

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry



7 Global Public Cloud Market, By Cloud Computing

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Cloud Billing

7.1.2 Cloud Communication Platform

7.1.3 Cloud Access Security

7.1.4 Cloud High Performance Computing

7.1.5 Cloud Infrastructure



8 Global Public Cloud Market, By Service

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 SaaS

8.1.2 PaaS

8.1.3 IaaS



9 Global Public cloud Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Large Enterprises

9.1.2 Small& Medium Size Enterprises



10 Global Public Cloud Market, By Industry

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Manufacturing

10.1.2 BFSI

10.1.3 Healthcare

10.1.4 Retail

10.1.5 Government

10.1.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.1.7 IT & Telecommunication

10.1.8 Others



11 Public Cloud Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1. U.S.

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 U. K.

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 France

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 Italy

11.2.6 The Netherlands

11.2.7 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.4 Rest of the World

11.4.1 The Middle East & Africa

11.4.2 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

13.1 International Business Machines Corporation

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview

13.1.3 Product Offerings

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Strategy

13.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

13.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.4 Google Inc

13.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

13.6 Oracle Corporation

13.7 VMware, Inc.

13.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.9 Salesforce.com

13.10 Fujitsu Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/st549w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900