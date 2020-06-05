Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nursing Care Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nursing care market is expected to grow from $1,010.1 billion in 2019 to $1,058.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, despite the economic slowdown across countries owing to the pandemic outbreak.
This is mainly because of the huge demand for nursing care providers including emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, trainees, and contractual staff, who are at the frontline tackling COVID-19 virus and providing care for coronavirus patients across the world. There is a rise in demand for home health-care workers comprising nurses, therapists and personal care aides for the most vulnerable population. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1,374.9 billion in 2023.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global nursing care market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global nursing care market. Africa was the smallest region in the global nursing care market.
Integrated care services are being offered by many organizations in this industry to increase revenues by offering additional services. Integrated care offers a wide variety of medical care at various levels of intensity including transitional hospital care, short-term rehabilitation, home health, hospice, palliative care and personal home care assistance, allowing the health care companies to provide services to the patients in a range of settings. Home health care service providers, such as Kindred Healthcare, are providing home integrated care services which are being adopted by patients.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nursing care market, and compares it with other markets.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
