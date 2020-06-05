New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Industry Report, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903650/?utm_source=GNW

Nowadays, single-camera, dual-camera and triple-camera mobile phones prevail globally, of which dual rear camera mobile phones share 40%. However, the upcoming triple-camera, four-camera and five-camera mobile phones will undoubtedly beat dual-camera ones, and triple-camera and four-camera phone models will become the mainstream alongside the burgeoning demand for mobile phone camera modules.



The global shipments of automotive camera modules reached 250 million units in 2019. The automotive camera module market is facilitated amid a faster rise in ADAS penetration due to the incentive policies and robust consumer demand. By 2026, the global automotive camera module shipments would expectedly hit 600 million units.



In the next few years, a growing number of camera modules will be mounted onto each mobile phone and every car.



The world camera module market is now firmly held by Sunny Optical, O-Film, LG Innoteck, LUXVISIONS, etc. O-Film has become the mainstream supplier of dual-camera and multi-camera modules in the industry by its self-developed AA focusing process, highly automated production lines and mass-production competence, delivering 6.6 billion camera modules and leading the pack worldwide in 2019.



Compared with those for consumer electronics, automotive cameras pose higher requirements for shock resistance, stability, continuous focus, thermal compensation, and resistance to interference of stray light and strong light, thus with a sophisticated process of module assembly and rather high technical barriers. The leading suppliers are Panasonic, Magna, Valeo, Continental, LG INNOTEK, to name a few.



Chinese mobile phone camera module vendors are aggressively expanding the automotive camera module business. Sunny Optical has successfully developed a variety of surround-view, front-view and in-cabin camera modules, some of which have already been spawned. Q Technology has been qualified as a Tier2 supplier of automotive camera modules for many Chinese carmakers. Competition pricks up in automotive camera modules.



Meanwhile, 3D sensing and periscope camera solutions are gaining ground among mobile phone vendors amid consumers’ ever higher requirements on mobile phone cameras. In respect of 3D sensing, the multi-scenario use of ToF enjoys a rosy prospect and is more favored by mobile phone vendors.



Here are the highlights of the report:

Global CCM industry (market size, competitive landscape and development trend);

Global CCM market segments (mobile phone CCM, automotive CCM);

CCM technology orientations of mobile phone rear multi-camera, 3D Imaging, periscope cameras);

22 global CCM-related companies (operation, camera module business, etc.)

