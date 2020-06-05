Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Status Report of The U.S. Weight Loss Market in 2020: Effects of The Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report presents a wrap-up of 2019 performance for the U.S. weight loss market, and a forecast for 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The value of the total market is projected to decline by 9% to $71 billion this year as a result of temporary closures of weight loss centers and medical programs in March-May. However, some market segments have actually prospered due to shifting dieter behaviors - frozen dinner entrees, meal replacements, weight loss apps and other virtual services, and multi-level marketing channels.



The report covers discussions of:



2019 market/revenue performance, recent competitor developments (Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, Nutrisystem, Medifast, Noom, others), latest dieter trends, shifting of the diet season in 2020, MLM channels, weight loss & fitness apps.



Individual Status Reports and the probable Effects of the Pandemic on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial weight loss chains, health clubs, OTC meal replacements and diet pills, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, modified fasting programs, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction, Scope, Methodology



Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments

Discussion of 2020 market forecasts for each segment of the weight loss market

Table:

Total weight loss market $ sales, 10 segments: 2012-20

Effects of COVID-19 on Consumer Dieting Behavior

Changes in: exercising at home, usage of more virtual dieting apps/services, increased consumption of frozen convenience foods, visits to hospitals, clinics, MDs, shift of the diet season to later in 2020.

Commercial Weight Loss Programs

Recap of full-year 2019 sales/performance for the major firms (WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Profile by Sanford) and total market segment

Likely winners/losers post pandemic in 20

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Table:

Revenues of the 7 leading commercial chains: 2015-2020

Company Outlooks, 2019 performance & developments, 2020 Revenue Forecasts:

WW International

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Noom

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

2019 Status Report of the market: estd. channel sales (diet pills, meal replace.), findings of Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) research, top meal replacements brands

Analysis of the meal replacements market: why sales will hold up, mass appeal, MLM Channels popular, price, accessibility

Analysis of the OTC appetite suppressants market

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Tables:

Estimates of OTC diet pills, meal replacements, combined sales - 1981-2020

U.S. Retail & MLM sales of meal replacements, by brand: 2012-2020

Company Outlooks & 2020 Sales Forecasts:

Slim-Fast (Glanbia plc)

Herbalife

Simply Good Foods (incl. Atkins)

Medical Weight Loss Programs



Hospital & Clinic Chains, MD programs

2020 Status Report & Summary for all medical programs, mix of type of medical weight loss programs

Interviews with management at HMR Boston, Robard, Let's Lose, consultants

Table:

Type of medical programs, market structure & mix: $ value 2012-20

Physician-based diet programs:

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

VLCD/LCD Modified Fasting Programs

Status report (HMR Boston, Robard)

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Analysis - 2018 & 2019 no. of surgeries, 2020 forecasts, costs per surgery

Discussion of likely effects of hospitals not accepting elective surgeries during pandemic - Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Tables:

No. of bariatric surgeries performed: 1992-2020

$ value of the market: 1992-2020

$ value of the market, by type surgery

The Diet Drugs Market

2020 Status Report: Contrave, Qsymia & Belviq sales, Belviq taken off market

New obesity drugs and those in development: Saxenda

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market



The Diet Soft Drinks Market

Status Report, 2019 performance, diet soft drinks as % total soft drinks, mkt. nature and historical growth, why the market rebounded, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks, outlook by Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest

Total soft drink retail $ sales, diet share of gallons/retail sales: 1989-2020 forecast

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Table:

1989-2020 F diet soft drink $ sales

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Market closely related to diet soft drink consumption

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Table:

1989-2020 F artificial sweetener $ sales

Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees Market



Low-cal Frozen Diet Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market

2019 Mkt. Status Report, definition of diet foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands, reasons for 2019 turnaround in sales (innovation, packaging)

Actions taken by producers to revitalize sales, packaging, new formulations, etc.

Mkt. size estimates for 1994 to 2020

Sales estim. For 2018 $ volume for Lean Cuisine, Smart Ones, Healthy Choice

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Health Clubs Industry

Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry - no. of facilities, type clubs, number of club members, recent trends, Industry receipts: 1993-2020 estd. share of clubs with diet programs. (IHRSA), actions of major chains

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 growth/revenue forecast

Reference Directory of Industry Sources

Companies Mentioned



Glanbia (SlimFast)

HMR Boston

Herbalife

Jenny Craig

Medifast

Noom

NutriSystem

Profile by Sanford

Robard

Simply Good Foods (Atkins)

WW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7t2cak

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900