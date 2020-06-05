Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 UV Disinfection Vessels Market: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the UV Disinfection Market in the United States and Canada including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products, and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers UV disinfection boxes, bags, and other vessels.

This market study includes UV disinfection bags and boxes uses to sanitize products. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



This market report is focused on products catering to the consumer arena:

UVA

UVB

UVC

Baby Products

Phones & Gadgets

Others

The report captures the following information about the UV Disinfection Vessels market in North America (USA & Canada):

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total North American Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the United States UV Disinfection Vessels Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Canadian UV Disinfection Vessels Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-Use

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Others)

New Products

New Technologies

Market Shares Information by Competitor Revenue, Price Range

Key Topics Covered



I. Research Scope



II. Definitions



III. Executive Summary



IV. UV Disinfection Vessels Market: Overview

a. Competitive Factors

b. Market Drivers and Restraints



V. North America: Drivers

a. Global Pandemic - Coronavirus

b. Preventive Healthcare

c. Consumer Safety

d. Ease of Use

e. Marketing



VI. North America: Restraints

a. Low Cost Products Flooding the Market

b. Lack of Uniform Standards

c. Lack of Awareness



VII. Market Trends

a. Product Trends

b. Market Trends

c. Technology Trends

d. Warranty

e. Pricing Trends

f. Consumer Behavior



VIII. North America Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast (2019-2026), North America

b. Market Share by Competitor Revenue (2019)

c. Market Share by Application (2019)

d. Market Share by Product Price Range (2019)

e. Market Share by Distribution Channel (2019)

f. Revenue Forecast (2019-2026), United States

g. Revenue Forecast (2019-2026), Canada



XI. Competitive Landscape

a. Munchkin, Inc.

b. HoMedics, Inc.

c. PhoneSoap, LLC

d. 3B Medical, Inc.



