Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 26.29 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of 2020-2025. Glass is one of the oldest packaging materials, where eco-friendly/recyclable packaging is one of the top ongoing trends in glass packaging. Most glass packaging products are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without loss in quality and purity, and it is reported that 80% of the glass that is recovered is made into new glass products.

Increasing consumption of cosmetic products drives the market. Factors such as the rising demand for cosmetic products in emerging countries, growing consumer awareness, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, increasing premium on personal grooming, and the increasing awareness of beauty products are driving the investments of companies that develop innovative packaging solutions.

Moreover, in recent years, the popularity of natural and organic cosmetics has grown substantially as a result of increased awareness of exposure to diseases such as skin cancer, Alzheimers, allergies, and congenital disabilities as synthetic beauty products are laden with chemicals. In the United States, the largest share (around 40%) of the natural and organic beauty products market is accounted for by skincare products.

Increasing focus on innovation and attractive packaging drives the market. The increasing demand from consumers for practical and user-friendly dispensing solutions and products is prompting cosmetic companies to adopt innovative packaging solutions such as the use of recyclable plastic and compostable and biodegradable plastics. An innovation from Nest Filler showcased the Dial Dual Lip (DDL) that is perfect for lip care products. It is a combination of 2.8ml lip moisturizer and 2.8ml of lip scrub and is used to treat and heal chapped lips.

Furthermore, companies are also looking to manufacture a natural product that is infinitely recyclable with significant shelf appeal. A 50ml aluminum jar, customized with a clear internal lacquer, from Roberts Metal Packaging was awarded for its suitability for warm damp environments found in the bathroom or shower.

Growing sustainability concerns challenges the market to grow. Plastic occupies a significant share when it comes to cosmetic packaging and accounts for almost 50% share when it comes to materials used to package cosmetic products. This has become a grave concern due to the plastic containers being non-bio degradable.

The cosmetic packaging market is highly competitive and the market comprises several global and regional players. Innovation and ease in deployment and usage, which is leading to end-to-end customer satisfaction through the product, have been the key factors driving the product innovation and strategies among the market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Cosmetic Products

4.3.2 Increasing Focus on Innovation and Attractive Packaging

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Sustainability Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.2 By Product Type

5.3 By Cosmetic Type

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Albea SA

6.1.2 HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.

6.1.3 RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)

6.1.4 Silgan Holdings Inc.

6.1.5 DS Smith PLC

6.1.6 Graham Packaging L.P.

6.1.7 Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

6.1.8 AptarGroup Inc.

6.1.9 Amcor PLC

6.1.10 Cosmopak Ltd.

6.1.11 Quadpack Industries SA

6.1.12 Rieke Corporation

6.1.13 Gerresheimer AG

6.1.14 Raepak Ltd.



7 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo263r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900