The cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 26.29 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of 2020-2025. Glass is one of the oldest packaging materials, where eco-friendly/recyclable packaging is one of the top ongoing trends in glass packaging. Most glass packaging products are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without loss in quality and purity, and it is reported that 80% of the glass that is recovered is made into new glass products.
The cosmetic packaging market is highly competitive and the market comprises several global and regional players. Innovation and ease in deployment and usage, which is leading to end-to-end customer satisfaction through the product, have been the key factors driving the product innovation and strategies among the market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Cosmetic Products
4.3.2 Increasing Focus on Innovation and Attractive Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Sustainability Concerns
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.2 By Product Type
5.3 By Cosmetic Type
5.4 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Albea SA
6.1.2 HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.
6.1.3 RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)
6.1.4 Silgan Holdings Inc.
6.1.5 DS Smith PLC
6.1.6 Graham Packaging L.P.
6.1.7 Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd
6.1.8 AptarGroup Inc.
6.1.9 Amcor PLC
6.1.10 Cosmopak Ltd.
6.1.11 Quadpack Industries SA
6.1.12 Rieke Corporation
6.1.13 Gerresheimer AG
6.1.14 Raepak Ltd.
7 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET
