The global satellite-based Earth observation market was valued at USD 2,743.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 4,427.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.
The satellite-based earth observation market is highly competitive and moving toward a fragmented stage, because of the presence of many players in the market. The major players in the market are Airbus Defense and Space, MDA Corp., UrtheCast Corp., and Harris Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Need To Generate Big-Data to Offer Accurate Insights on Earth Observation
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Use of Alternative Earth Observation Technologies
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6 Analysis of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Application
6.1.1 Data
6.1.2 VAS
6.2 End-user Vertical
6.2.1 Defense and Intelligence
6.2.2 Infrastructure and Engineering
6.2.3 Agriculture
6.2.4 Energy and Power
6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Airbus Defense and Space
7.1.2 Satcom Technologies
7.1.3 GeoOptics Inc.
7.1.4 ImageSat International NV
7.1.5 MDA Corp.
7.1.6 Planet Labs Inc.
7.1.7 PlanetIQ LLC
7.1.8 UrtheCast Corp.
7.1.9 Harris Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
