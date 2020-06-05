Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite-based Earth Observation Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global satellite-based Earth observation market was valued at USD 2,743.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 4,427.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.

Earth observation based on satellite offers value-added solutions to the businesses regarding the technical process, asset, and data management, which is likely to boost market growth. Enhancement of equipment for geographical information and image processing has led to enormous improvisation in the performance and price of the tools, owing to which the adoption rate is increasing, thereby fueling the market.

The use of the generated satellite images for various industries across diverse economic sectors and with a wide range of new applications, lower technology barriers, and the emergence of SMEs and startups in the imagery analytics market has brought a large-scale diversity in the market.

However, despite many advantages offered through the data collected and value-added services from Earth observation, the presence of open data, like EOSDIS from the US, Copernicus from Europe, etc. is likely to act as a strong challenge to the market growth.

The satellite-based earth observation market is highly competitive and moving toward a fragmented stage, because of the presence of many players in the market. The major players in the market are Airbus Defense and Space, MDA Corp., UrtheCast Corp., and Harris Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Need To Generate Big-Data to Offer Accurate Insights on Earth Observation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Alternative Earth Observation Technologies

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6 Analysis of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Application

6.1.1 Data

6.1.2 VAS

6.2 End-user Vertical

6.2.1 Defense and Intelligence

6.2.2 Infrastructure and Engineering

6.2.3 Agriculture

6.2.4 Energy and Power

6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East and Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Airbus Defense and Space

7.1.2 Satcom Technologies

7.1.3 GeoOptics Inc.

7.1.4 ImageSat International NV

7.1.5 MDA Corp.

7.1.6 Planet Labs Inc.

7.1.7 PlanetIQ LLC

7.1.8 UrtheCast Corp.

7.1.9 Harris Corporation



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



