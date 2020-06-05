Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemonitoring Systems Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telemonitoring system market was evaluated at USD 2,052.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4,595.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.41% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. As telemonitoring refers to the process that comprises transmission of symptom scores, physiological patient data, such as the heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and others, the usage of IoT is significantly driving new trends. Devices like IoT enabled medical wearable temperature sensors to transmit data to a central monitoring system remotely are already being implemented in regions such as North America. Medical staff are alerted based on trends and thresholds, identifying the patient and room, and can respond accordingly. For some countries in Europe, it is predicted that the use of IoT in the region may increase almost three-fold between 2017 and 2025, reaching 4.9 billion connected devices., increasing the integration of telemonitoring systems significantly.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Chronic Diseases and Growing Aging Population
4.3.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Adequate Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure in Rural Areas
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 COPD Telemonitoring System
5.1.2 Glucose Level Telemonitoring System
5.1.3 Cardiac Telemonitoring System
5.1.4 Blood Pressure Telemonitoring System
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 GE Healthcare Systems (General Electric Company)
6.1.3 Care Innovations LLC
6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.5 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd
6.1.6 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.7 Resideo Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 Sparrow Health System
6.1.9 InfoBionic Inc.
6.1.10 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
6.1.11 SHL Telemedicine
6.1.12 Omron Corporation
6.1.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1utfs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: