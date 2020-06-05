Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flavors and Fragrances Market (2020 Edition) - Analysis by Product, by End Use, by Region, by Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Flavors and Fragrances Market was valued at USD 28,651.5 million in the year 2019.

Over the recent years, the Flavors and Fragrances market has been witnessing considerable growth driven by growing urbanization, promptly rising health consciousness, flavors and fragrance widely used in food and beverage market and daily chemicals for personal care and household products fine fragrance and beauty care.

The key factors driving the growth of the flavors and fragrance consumption is the expansions of application in the end-user industries that support the growth of the market over forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic will have very low impact and that too because of the disruptions in the value chain in the short-term.



Among the products in the Flavors and Fragrances industry (Flavors and Fragrances), the Flavors are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for flavors is the changing lifestyle of consumers, increase in demand for convenience food and development of the global beverage industry in terms of packaging and safe logistics.



The Asia-Pacific Flavors and Fragrances Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base and increasing demand for the packaged food and natural and organic food products, changing lifestyle pattern in the region. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are a lucrative market for Flavors and Fragrances.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Flavors and Fragrances market by Value.

The report analyses the Flavors and Fragrances Market By Product (Flavors and Fragrances).

The report assesses the Flavors Market By End Use (Beverages, Savory Foods, Dairy, Confectionery & Bakery Products, Others)

The report assesses the Fragrances Market By End Use (Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Others).

The Global Flavors and Fragrances Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By product, and by end use. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include - Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Symrise AG, Firmenich SA, Mane SA, Takasago International Corp., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Robertet Group, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., & Huabao International Holdings Ltd.

The report presents the analysis of Flavors and Fragrances market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on developing ingredients with value added benefits

2.2 Escalate the focus on the development of natural Ingredients



3. Global Flavors & Fragrances Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Flavors & Fragrances Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Segmentation by Product (by Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by Product

5.2 Flavors-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Fragrances-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Flavors Market Segmentation by End Use (by Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by Flavors

6.2 Beverages-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Savory Foods-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Dairy-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Confectionery & Bakery Products-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Others-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Fragrances Market Segmentation by End Use (by Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by Fragrances

7.2 Fine Fragrances-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Cosmetics-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Toiletries-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Others-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Flavors & Fragrances Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Flavors & Fragrances: by Region



9. North America Flavors & Fragrances Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



10. Europe Flavors & Fragrances Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



11. APAC Flavors & Fragrances Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



12. Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Drivers

12.2 Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Restraints

12.3 Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by Product (Year 2025)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by End Use, Flavors (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by End Use, Fragrances (Year 2025)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flavors & Fragrances Market-by Region, by Value, (Year-2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Global Market Share Analysis

14.1 USA Market Share Analysis

14.1 Japan Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Givaudan

15.2 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

15.3 Symrise AG

15.4 Firmenich SA

15.5 Mane SA

15.6 Takasago International Corp.

15.7 Sensient Technologies Corporation

15.8 Robertet Group

15.9 T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

15.10 Huabao International Holdings Ltd.



