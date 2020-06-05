New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Laser Processing Equipment Industry Report, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02987749/?utm_source=GNW

The boom of materials processing in China over the past decade has spurred the country’s laser processing equipment market which saw rising sales, up to RMB65.8 billion in 2019, with a 5-year CAGR as high as 20.41%. It is predicted that China’s laser processing equipment market will ring in a tardy development period, being expectedly worth RMB96.4 billion in 2026, showing a CAGR of 5.6% during the period since 2019, due to the periodic downturn in automobile and 3C industries, the devastating COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, policy risks issuing from Sino-US trade tensions, and fiercer homogeneous competition in the industry.



The versatile laser equipment is found in materials processing, communication, research and development, military, medical and more areas. Elaborately, in 2019 industrial laser equipment took a lion’s share or 58.7% of the market, generating revenue of RMB38.7 billion; those for information field followed with revenue of RMB14.2 billion and a market share of 21.7%; commercial, medical and scientific research fields occupied 8.3%, 6.3% and 5.1%, with the revenue of RMB5.5 billion, RMB4.1 billion and RMB3.4 billion, separately.



Nowadays, the large number of laser equipment integrators, outnumbering 600 in China leads to a scattered competition pattern and a lowly-concentrated market where there is no oligarch yet. Among competitors, Han’s Laser Technology Co., Ltd., Huagong Tech Co., Ltd., Foshan Beyond Laser Co., Ltd. (HSG Laser) and Shenzhen DNE Laser Technology Co., Ltd. (Bystronic DNE) are first echelon players, with annual laser equipment sales more than RMB1 billion; Jiangsu Yawei Machine Tool Co., Ltd., Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co., Ltd., Jinan Bodor Laser Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Lead Laser Technology Co., Ltd. are at the second echelon, with laser equipment sales of RMB500 million-RMB1 billion a year; Jinan GWEIKE Technology Development Co., Ltd., Shandong Leiming CNC Laser Equipment Co., Ltd., Wuxi Qingyuan Laser Technology Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Jiatai Laser Science & Technology Co., Ltd. stay at the third echelon, selling RMB300 million-RMB500 million of laser equipment each year; other small ones sell less than RMB300 million annually.



Highlights of this report:



Global laser industry chain, laser and laser equipment (definition and classification);

Global and China laser processing equipment market (size, structure, regional pattern, key players, import & export);

Laser processing subdivision products including laser cutting, welding, marking and engraving equipment (market size, key producers, etc.) in China;

Traditional (semiconductor, PCB, automobile, etc.) and emerging (smart phone, OLED, power battery, 3D printing, etc.) market size, key companies and their demand for laser processing equipment, etc.;

6 Global and 25 Chinese laser processing equipment companies (operation, laser processing equipment business, key projects, forecasts, etc.)

