Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaerobic Digestion Deployment in the UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2020 edition of the annual report provides a comprehensive regional breakdown of sector development in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the 10 regions of England.
The level of activity in the AD industry over the past 12-months is once again not reflected in the latest deployment figures and does not reflect the ambition of the industry. Only 7 new plants have commissioned since April 2019, adding a modest 3.4MWe of capacity and increasing biomethane flow to the grid by just over 2,000Nm3/hr. Despite 47 plants being under construction at this time last year, many are yet to reach or complete the commissioning phase due to the inclement weather conditions in the first quarter of 2020 immediately followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.
There are now 579 operational anaerobic digestion plants in the UK, including 88 biomethane-to-grid plants, and a further 331 anaerobic digestion projects under development. Understanding this deployment landscape is vital for investors, developers, and policymakers alike.
