Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese economy is expected to bounce back sharply, outperforming global markets. Consequently, both retail and corporate consumer sentiment has turned positive, and in turn support growth of gift card. According to the Global Gift Card Q2 2020 Survey, gift card market is expected to post strongest growth in China in 2020.
In value terms, the gift card market in China has recorded a CAGR of 12.8% during 2015-2019. The gift card industry in China will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 116 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 183.7 billion by 2024.
Being the global leader in the e-commerce segment, the increasing number of internet users are driving the strong growth in China. With more than 900 million internet users, adoption of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) in China faster than other comparable markets. Increasingly, gift cards are being integrated into smartphone devices to enable mobile payment. Open loop gift cards and gift cards from leading online retailers are outperforming rest of the market, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.
Many e-gift card providers do not require users to register with their actual names, therefore ensuring their anonymity and making it impossible to be traced back to an individual. This has provided a boost for the growth of the gift card market in the country.
Increasing corporate spending on gift cards will keep supporting the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the trend of buying bitcoins and altcoins with gift cards is also pushing the growth of the industry. Some of the key third-party providers of gift cards include Alibaba.com and seagm.com.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in China. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:
List of Chapters
1 China Total Gift Spend Analyzer
2 China Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
3 China Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
4 China Gift Card Spend Analyzer
5 China Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer
6 China Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type
7 China Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
8 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
9 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
10 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
11 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
12 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
13 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
14 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size
15 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute
16 China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel
17 China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
18 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
19 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
20 China Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers
Companies Mentioned
