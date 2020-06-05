New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alzheimer’s Disease: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909087/?utm_source=GNW





In the severe stages, patients with AD require permanent observation, either by a home care professional or a family member.The rapidly declining status of patients with AD results in a drastic reduction in quality of life (QOL) for both patients and their caretakers.



With rapidly increasing worldwide prevalence, AD has been identified as a major global health threat by the international medical community.Significant efforts have been made to develop a new treatment for AD, as current pharmacologic management is known to only provide a temporary improvement in symptoms.



Without therapies that effectively stop or reverse the course of the disease, a large area of opportunity exists for the development of an effective pharmacologic approach.



The current competitive landscape in AD consists only of symptomatic treatments, of which there are currently six approved medications: three ChEIs (donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine), one NMDA-R antagonist (memantine), one combination therapy (memantine/donepezil), and one A? A4 protein inhibitor (sodium oligomannate).Improvements to the approved therapies, such as easier routes of administration and reduced dosing frequencies, along with the developments that are expected to occur within the next decade, could have a significant effect on the way the disease is managed.



Earlier disease detection may render the currently available therapies more useful, but until disease-modifying agents are introduced, the landscape will not change significantly.



The analyst estimates that drug sales for AD in 2018 were approximately $2.2B across the eight major markets covered in this report. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $12.9B at a CAGR of 19.3%. This growth will be driven by the increasing prevalence of AD and MCI worldwide, and the introduction of DMTs including Biogen’s aducanumab, Eisai’s BAN-2401, and Roche’s gantenerumab. This growth will be driven by the launch of eleven late-stage pipeline products.



Key Highlights

- Significant growth is expected in the AD market from 2018 to 2028

- anticipate that eighteen late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the MS market across the 8MM.

- The analyst projects that Biogen’s aducanumab will be one of the highest-selling DMT for AD, generating $4.2B in the 8MM in 2028.

- There are no curative therapies for AD, and most existing DMTs only have limited efficacy on treating symptoms.

- Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs which have novel MOAs; which have potential disease modifying properties.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key AD treatments in 2018?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall AD market in the 8MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



Scope

- Overview of Alzheimer’s Disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in four patient segments (MCI, Mild, Moderate and Severe) forecast from 2018 to 2028.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Alzheimer’s Disease therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



