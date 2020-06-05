Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market by Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile augmented reality market will reach $151.81 billion by 2026, growing by 48.7% annually over 2020-2026 despite the impact of COVID-19.
The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. Highlighted with 88 tables and 82 figures, this 175-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile augmented reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile augmented reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Marker-based MAR
Markerless MAR
Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Hardware
Software
Based on mobile device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Consumer
Enterprise
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Mobile Device, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile augmented reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
