The global mobile augmented reality market will reach $151.81 billion by 2026, growing by 48.7% annually over 2020-2026 despite the impact of COVID-19.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. Highlighted with 88 tables and 82 figures, this 175-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile augmented reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile augmented reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.



Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Marker-based MAR

Passive Marker

Active Marker

Markerless MAR

Model-based Tracking

Image-based Processing

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Hardware

Sensors

Semiconductor Component

Displays

3D Cameras

Others

Software

Consumer (personal users in billions and consumer MAR apps in $ bn are also provided in year wise base)

Enterprise

Based on mobile device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and Handheld Game Consoles

Smart Glasses and Wearables

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education & E-learning

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Consumer



Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Mobile Device, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile augmented reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

