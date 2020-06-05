Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Type (UUVs, USVs), Application (Commercial, Scientific Research, Defense & Security), Propulsion System (Electric, Mechanical) and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report predicts the revenue of the global UMVs market to reach $6.73 billion by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 5.2% annually over 2020-2026 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.
The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. Highlighted with 59 tables and 74 figures, this 208-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Region.
Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
The Defense & Security section is also segmented into the following sub-applications with annual revenue in 2019, 2020, and 2026 for each section:
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52c0ea
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: