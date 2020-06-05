Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fingerprint Sensors 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of fingerprint sensors and their applications, including explanations of variations in industry growth by region. This report covers types of fingerprint sensors such as capacitive, optical, ultrasonic, thermal, and miscellaneous sensors. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the fingerprint sensors market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of fingerprint sensors. In addition, this report factors in the effects caused by the worldwide lockdowns-and subsequent economic slowdown-that took place response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report includes:
Fingerprints offer simple, quick and reliable access to private contact details, payment data, mail and location information, while also offering an alternative type of encrypted information that can be associated with an authenticated user. Fingerprint sensors are used to offer authentication and authorization to an individual. During a live scan, biological options of the fingerprints are extracted by fingerprint sensors and compared with existing biometric templates stored within the information. Fingerprint sensors are increasingly utilized in devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, and they are expected to drive future market growth.
The demand for fingerprint sensors is increasing due to:
Study Goals and Objectives
This report highlights the role of fingerprint sensors in various applications, explains the technology and innovations behind fingerprint sensor development and production, and analyzes major market trends by both region and application. It details new developments taking place in the fingerprint sensor industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance. The report analyzes the market for various types of sensors, as well as for the technologies they employ. It reviews the markets for various emerging technologies in fingerprint sensors and new products utilizing these technologies.
The report also analyzes the various applications of fingerprint sensors and the markets for such applications, with a special emphasis on new products being developed and the markets for these products. Along with the development of new products, the report also details the research and development that is taking fingerprint sensor technologies to new heights.
