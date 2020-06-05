Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Processed Food - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Dried Processed Food market worldwide will grow by a projected US $105 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Dried Soup, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.1% and reach a market size of US $106.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Dried Soup market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $3.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Dried Soup segment will reach a market size of US $4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Dried Processed Food market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $29.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Dried Processed Food market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Nestec, Inc.

Symington's Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Toyo Suisan Kikai Co., Ltd.

Unilever PLC



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Dried Processed Food Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Increasing Consumption of Ready to Eat and Convenience Food Shapes Market Growth

Dried Pasta and Noodles Dominate Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Changing Purchase Patterns of Consumers and Hectic Lifestyles Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Millennials Push Demand for Ready to Consume Food Products, Driving Market Growth

As More Millennials Join the Global Workforce, Heightened Demand for Ready to Consume Food Boosts Market Prospects: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Global Workforce by Generation for the Year 2020

High Consumption in Fast Growing Economies Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization and Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Consumption: Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Leading Consumers of Instant Noodles by Per Capita Consumption (In Servings)

Growing Health Awareness and Demand for Gluten-Free Products Creates New Revenue Opportunities

Global Gluten-Free Food Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Innovative Product Offerings to Augment Market Prospects

New Packaging Technologies Shed Focus on Product Differentiation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9bs0m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900