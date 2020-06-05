OTTAWA, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) plans to release its complete financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, before market hours on Thursday, June 11th, 2020, as well as host a webcast for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.



Webcast Details

Date: June 11, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2410089/16D0AEA8BB7F57BED3418A6AAFDD9AC0



For previous quarterly results and recent press releases, see hexocorp.com .

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com .

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Smith

1-866-438-8429

invest@HEXO.com