In Spain Milks dominate the sector in terms of retail sales, accounting for 60% in 2019.Their share has declined slightly since 2013, due to the relative success of wet meals.



Cereals made up 12% of retail sales in 2019, although, like milks, their share has declined, from 14.2% in 2013. Cereals saw the largest fall in retail sales (-31%), as they were unable to compete successfully with more modern and convenient products such as cereals in jars and pouches. By 2019, wet meals claimed 28% of retail sales, four percentage points up on 2013. A few drinks and finger foods are available, mainly in supermarkets, but sales remain marginal: together they accounted for below 1% of retail sales in 2019.



Scope

- The annual number of births fell by 18% between 2013 and 2019. The baby population aged up to 3 years old has consequently fallen from 1.5 million in 2009 to 1.1 million in 2019.

- Retail sales of baby food fell by 17.4% between 2013 and 2019, to €449 million (US$503 million) in 2019. All major categories were adversely affected, although wet meals suffered less severely than other categories, due largely to product innovation..

- Milks dominate the sector in terms of retail sales, accounting for 60% in 2019. Their share has declined slightly since 2013, due to the relative success of wet meals..

- Cereals made up 12% of retail sales in 2019, although, like milks, their share has declined, from 14.2% in 2013.

- By 2019, wet meals claimed 28% of retail sales, four percentage points up on 2013.

- A few drinks and finger foods are available, mainly in supermarkets, but sales remain marginal: together they accounted for below 1% of retail sales in 2019.



