New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seizing the Global HNW Pension Opportunity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908960/?utm_source=GNW

Being able to provide pre-retirement advice as well as advice on transition strategies will be critical, given increased churn rates when investors retire. However, only 65% of providers in the HNW space offer pension and retirement planning advice, predominately via partnerships.



On the flipside, 64% of wealth managers report strong HNW demand for pension planning globally. Yet demand varies considerably on a country-by-country basis due to various factors, such as the sophistication of the local pension system, cultural factors, trust in the government, the role of employers, and the makeup of the local HNW market.



Drawing on our proprietary research, this report provides insight into the HNW pension and retirement market across 20 key markets. In particular, it examines the drivers behind pension investments now and over the next 12 months.



Scope

- Globally, 36% of HNW wealth is held via some form of pension funds or accounts. 43% of this share is allocated to traditional pension funds.

- Taxes are the main pension driver in the HNW space, with tax advantages for passing on wealth accounting for 16% of allocations and tax advantages for current income accounting for 13%.

- Private pension penetration rises with affluence. More than two thirds of mass affluent individuals hold private pension products, compared to 44% among those in lower asset bands.



Reasons to Buy

- Learn about current HNW demand for pension investments and the types of pensions sought.

- Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investment drivers.

- Learn how and why HNW investment preferences will change over the next 12 months.

- Understand how demand patterns change across different levels of affluence in order to target segments more effectively.

- Understand how pension product penetration differs across countries to identify key target markets.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001