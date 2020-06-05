Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gummy Vitamin Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A number of supposedly adult gummies were introduced in the market as vitamins and supplements. Among the many choices were gummy vitamins for men and women with natural flavor. According to the recommendations by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), premenopausal women take more iron than a man. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are the availability of gummy vitamins in different shapes, flavors, and colors. The adoption rate of gummy vitamins in the U.S. is estimated to be maximum. The global market for gummy vitamins was valued at $2,864m in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,804m by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Gummy Vitamins Market Outlook

Gummy vitamins are soft, small, chewable dietary supplements that taste like candy and are vitamin- enriched. These are originally formulated for children who do not want to take pills and are preferred by the elderly because of their visual appeal. They are convenient, fun-to-eat, and supplement all the nutrients required by the body. One advantage of gummies is that they are more appetizing than traditional pills. Also, being chewable, and there's no risk that the product will break, which often happens with a tablet. Gummy vitamins are made very tastier and are available in wide variety of attractive delicious flavors that attract the young as well as adults. According to the report, single vitamins and multivitamins are the two main types of gummy vitamins sold in the market. Of the two, multivitamins account for a significant market share due to the rapid growth of multivitamin supplements and the development of new formulations.

Gummy Vitamins Market Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness campaigns on preventive care, increasing consumer demand for gummy vitamins due to the diversity of taste and shape, rising cases of undernourishment and malnutrition in developing countries, and the advent of new organic formulated gummy vitamins by major key players are helping to drive the market growth. In addition, an increasing interest in extending the life expectancy of these vitamins and prenatal vitamin products used by women during pregnancy is expected to equally influence the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Gummy Vitamins Market Challenges

According to the Gummy Vitamin report, the risk and side effects of overconsumption of gummy forms of vitamins are the main restraining factor for the growth of the gummy vitamin market.

Gummy Vitamins Market Research Scope

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Gummy Vitamins Market.



The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the gender, age group, product type in different industry.

Gummy Vitamins Market Key Players

Some of the key players mentioned in this market research report include Boli Naturals LLC, Ferrara Candy Company, Bayer AG, Makers Nutrition LLC, Nutra Solutions USA, Ernest Jackson, and Softigel.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Gummy Vitamins Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Gummy Vitamins Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by Type of Application

2.3. Key Trends Segmented by Geography



3. Gummy Vitamins Market - Comparative Analysis

3.1. Comparative Analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Key Companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value Split by Top 10 Companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Key companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Gummy Vitamins Market - Startup Companies Scenario

4.1. Top 10 Startup Company Analysis by

4.1.1. Investment

4.1.2. Revenue

4.1.3. Venture Capital and Funding Scenario



5. Gummy Vitamins Market - Market Forces

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Constraints & Challenges

5.3. Porter's Five Force Model

5.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4. Rivalry Among Existing Players

5.3.5. Threat of Substitutes



6. Gummy Vitamins Market - Strategic Analysis

6.1. Value Chain Analysis

6.2. Opportunities Analysis

6.3. Product Life Cycle



7. Gummy Vitamins Market - By Product (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Single Vitamins

7.2.1. Omega & DHA

7.2.2. Vitamin D

7.2.3. Vitamin C

7.2.4. Vitamin B

7.2.5. CoQ10

7.2.6. Melatonin

7.2.7. Biotin

7.2.8. Others

7.3. Multivitamins



8. Gummy Vitamins Market - By Gender (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

8.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2. Product Segment Analysis

8.2.1. Male

8.2.2. Female



9. Gummy Vitamins Market - By Age Group (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

9.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Product Segment Analysis

9.2.1. Children & Teen (Below 18 Years)

9.2.2. Adult (18+ Years)



10. Gummy Vitamins Market - By Geography (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.1. Gummy Vitamins Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.2.1. Segment Type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. North America

10.2.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2.2. Canada

10.2.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Gummy Vitamins Market - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.4.1. Segment Type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. South America

10.4.2.1. Brazil

10.4.2.2. Venezuela

10.4.2.3. Argentina

10.4.2.4. Ecuador

10.4.2.5. Peru

10.4.2.6. Colombia

10.4.2.7. Costa Rica

10.4.2.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Gummy Vitamins Market - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.6.1. Segment Type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Europe

10.6.2.1. U.K.

10.6.2.2. Germany

10.6.2.3. Italy

10.6.2.4. France

10.6.2.5. Netherlands

10.6.2.6. Belgium

10.6.2.7. Spain

10.6.2.8. Denmark

10.6.2.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Gummy Vitamins Market - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.8.1. Segment Type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. APAC

10.8.2.1. China

10.8.2.2. Australia & New Zealand

10.8.2.3. Japan

10.8.2.4. South Korea

10.8.2.5. India

10.8.2.6. Taiwan

10.8.2.7. Malaysia

10.8.2.8. Hong Kong

10.8.2.9. Rest of APAC

10.9. Gummy Vitamins Market - Middle East & Africa Segment Research

10.10. Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.10.1. Segment Type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.10.2. Middle East & Africa

10.10.2.1. Israel

10.10.2.2. South Africa

10.10.2.3. South Arabia

10.10.2.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. Gummy Vitamins Market - Entropy



12. Gummy Vitamins Market - Industry/Segment Competition Landscape

12.1. Market Share Analysis

12.1.1. Market Share by Region - Top 10 Companies

12.1.2. Market Share at global level - Top 10 Companies

12.1.3. Best Practices for Companies



13. Gummy Vitamins Market - Company Analysis

13.1. Bayer AG

13.2. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (VitaFusion, L'il Critters)

13.3. Natrol, LLC

13.4. Nordic Naturals, Inc.

13.5. Nature's Way

13.6. Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made)

13.7. Melrob Group

13.8. Garden of Life, LLC

13.9. Stericure Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

13.10. Long Island Nutritionals Pvt. Ltd.

13.11. I'M Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

13.12. Chubears



14. Gummy Vitamins Market - Appendix

14.1. Abbreviations

14.2. Sources



15. Gummy Vitamins Market - Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73yqh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900