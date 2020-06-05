Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Solar Control Glass Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period 2020-2025. APAC is forecast to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period, which can be mainly attributed to the well-established automotive industry in the region.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Outlook

Automotive Solar control glass is a laminated glass with high amounts of iron content, which helps in absorbing the infrared rays and reducing the amount of heat in cars. Solar glass is majorly employed to reduce the solar energy entering the car, reduce the temperature inside the car, and reduce the load of the car's air conditioning system, thus plummeting the car's fuel intake, and reducing skin irritations caused to humans by sunlight.

The automotive solar control glass market report analyzes the different product types in the automotive solar control glass market. Reflective solar control glass has the highest share among the product types and is expected to reach $874m by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forcast period.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Growth Drivers

The rise in demand for fuel-efficient cars is driving the demand for solar glass. The use of solar control glass in cars improves fuel efficiency, lowers carbon dioxide emissions, and reduces the usage of air conditioning by 10% to 15%. Keen interest shown by the regional governments in Europe to obtain compliance certificates with regard to the adherence to fuel efficiency is expected to additionally boost the market growth. The growth of the Electric vehicles sector is also projected to increase the demand for solar control glass in the near future.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Challenges

The increase in raw material prices is one of the major challenges that the automotive solar control glass market faces.. Raw materials such as silica sand, soda ash, silicates, and limestone used in the manufacture of glass are expensive. Out of the mentioned raw materials, soda ash is the most expensive raw material used in glass manufacturing, accounting for more than 50% of total cost of raw materials.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Research Scope

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Automotive Solar Control Glass Market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of solar control glass and their specific applications in the automotive industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Market Overview



2. Executive summary



3. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Market Landscape

3.1. Market share analysis

3.2. Comparative analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End user profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Market Forces

4.1. Market drivers

4.2. Market constraints

4.3. Market challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Pricing analysis

5.3. Opportunities analysis

5.4. Product life cycle

5.5. Suppliers and distributors



6. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - By Vehicle Type

6.1. Passenger Vehicles

6.2. Commercial Vehicles

6.3. Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles



7. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - By Product

7.1. Absorbing Solar Control Glass Windows

7.1.1. PVB Lamination

7.1.2. Solar Films

7.2. Reflective Solar Control Glass

7.2.1. Glass Treatment



8. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - By Application

8.1. Sunroof

8.2. Windshield

8.3. Mirrors

8.4. Windows

8.5. Others



9. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - By Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Venezuela

9.2.3. Argentina

9.2.4. Ecuador

9.2.5. Peru

9.2.6. Colombia

9.2.7. Costa Rica

9.2.8. Rest of South America

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. Netherlands

9.3.6. Belgium

9.3.7. Spain

9.3.8. Denmark

9.3.9. Rest of Europe

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Australia

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Taiwan

9.4.6. Malaysia

9.4.7. Hong Kong

9.4.8. Rest of APAC

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. Israel

9.5.2. Saudi Arabia

9.5.3. South Africa

9.5.4. Nigeria

9.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Market Entropy

10.1. New product launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, and partnerships



11. Automotive Solar Control Glass Market - Company Profiles

11.1. PPG Industries, Inc.

11.2. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

11.3. Saint Gobain S.A.

11.4. Schott AG

11.5. AGG Inc.

11.6. Xinyi Holdings Limited

11.7. Senghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd.

11.8. Romag Holdings PLC

11.9. Euroglas GMBH

11.10. Others



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology

12.4. Bibliography

12.5. Compilation of Experts

12.6. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcinzu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900