L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 3,286 residential sales transactions were concluded in May 2020, a 41 per cent decrease compared to May of last year. Although this was the second consecutive month in which sales dropped considerably due to the pandemic, the resumption of real estate brokers’ activities on May 11 in near-normal conditions has clearly had an impact on the gradual recovery of market activity. Real estate brokers are required to follow strict sanitary measures in order to support their clients throughout the real estate transaction, while collaborating responsibly.
Sales by geographic area
Sales by property category
Prices
Number of properties for sale
In May, there were 13,650 active residential listings in the Montreal CMA, a 31 per cent drop compared to May of last year. This decrease, although significant, is much smaller than the decrease that was registered in April, the month most heavily affected by the pandemic. The number of new listings fell by 21 per cent in May, a significantly smaller drop. This means that the delay in listing properties is diminishing considerably.
"The gradual reopening of the economy and the full resumption of real estate brokerage activities and physical visits since May 11 have translated into a significant recovery in sales and listings in the Montreal CMA," said Julie Saucier, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB. “The North Shore and the main sectors of the southern periphery of the Montreal CMA have seen a significant recovery in transactions, while Montreal and Laval seem to be suffering from the more gradual deconfinement. Nevertheless, prices continue to increase steadily in all areas, reflecting market conditions that are still very favourable to sellers,” she added.
