SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced new in vivo data demonstrating that R-107 exhibits rapid conversion to its active payload R-100 in rats, followed by sustained release of nitric oxide from R-100.



Kalytera announced on May 19, 2020 that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Salzman Group, Inc., a privately held company located in West Tisbury, MA (“Salzman Group”). Salzman Group is the owner of R-107, a proprietary drug with issued and pending composition of matter and method of use patents in approximately 40 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, Russia and South Korea.

R-107 is a Nitric Oxide Prodrug

R-107 is a liquid prodrug of nitric oxide that can be administered by injection, unlike nitric oxide gas, which requires a special type of delivery device, and complex administration by trained respiratory therapists. When administered by injection, R-107 is slowly hydrolyzed, releasing its active moiety, R-100, which in turn steadily and slowly releases nitric oxide into the lung tissue.

Put simply, following injection, R-107 is metabolized, and releases R-100, which in turn releases nitric oxide into the tissues of the lung. R-100 is the pharmaceutically active payload of R-107.

Pharmacokinetic data are Indicative of Rapid Conversion of R-107 to Active Therapeutic Payload

Salzman Group studied the pharmacokinetic characteristics of R-107 when administered at a dose of 10 milligrams per kilogram to rats via an intravenous injection. The purpose of this study was to measure the levels of R-107, and its payload R-100 and the metabolite HMP (generated after release of nitric oxide from R-100), in the plasma of rats following injection. This study is a requirement for an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application that the Company intends to submit in Q2 2020 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in support of a first-in-human Phase 1a clinical trial. The Company is planning to carry out a Phase 1a safety and pharmacokinetic study of intramuscular R-107 using a single dose escalation design in healthy middle-aged volunteers at CMAX, a clinical contract research organization located at Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia.

Results from this rat pharmacokinetic study, carried out at Envigo Labs in the United Kingdom, demonstrated a rapid buildup of the prodrug R-107, with peak plasma concentrations (Cmax) reached after 5 and 8 minutes (Tmax) in male and female rats, respectively. Conversion of R-107 to its active payload R-100 was extremely rapid, with R-100 attaining its peak plasma concentration (Cmax) only 15 minutes after the dosing of R-107. Thereafter, R-100 was cleared from the plasma with half-lives (t ½ ) of 2.7 and 7.7 hours in male and female rats, respectively. Given that R-107 and its payload, R-100, are hydrophobic, it was not unexpected to observe a large volume of distribution (Vd), indicative that they had partitioned into fat stores forming a functional drug depot. These findings predict that a single dose of the R-107 prodrug in humans will produce sustained plasma levels of the active payload R-100, which would then release nitric oxide into the lung over many hours.

Pharmacokinetic data are Indicative of Sustained Release of Nitric Oxide from Active Payload R-100

In a follow-on pharmacokinetic study also carried out at Envigo Labs, the active payload R-100 was administered at a dose of 10 milligrams per kilogram to rats via an intravenous injection. The purpose of this investigation was to measure the levels of the metabolite HMP, which is formed when R-100 discharges nitric oxide. This study is also an obligatory component of the IND to be submitted to the FDA. Results from this study showed a total exposure to HMP of less than 30% of the total R-100 administered, indicating that the release of nitric oxide from HMP is relatively slow. Accordingly, R-100 functions as a depot of nitric oxide, providing for sustained exposure to nitric oxide in tissues.

Taken together, the interpretation of the findings from the above two studies is that R-107 is readily converted in vivo into its active payload R-100, which accumulates in a tissue depot and provides for a sustained release of nitric oxide into tissues. Pharmacokinetic studies taking place now in large animals will offer additional insight into the predicted exposure levels in humans dosed with R-107.

About Salzman Group

The Salzman Group is a privately held GMP and GCP compliant pharmaceutical development firm located in West Tisbury, MA. Based on over two decades of drug development experience and a strong track record, Salzman Group continues to generate groundbreaking pharmaceutical opportunities.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives, success of any funding initiatives, and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies, licensing and acquisition transactions, and/or any private placement or public offering may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results, or that any financing may not proceed as planned, and the risk of the contemplated transactions not proceeding or closing on the terms initially contemplated. Kalytera undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Kalytera believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Kalytera's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Kalytera disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

