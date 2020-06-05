GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) announced a change in the location of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time. The meeting will now be held at the Company’s office located at 60 Cutter Mill Rd., Suite 205, Great Neck, NY 11021 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time. As a result of the public health crisis presented by coronavirus (COVID-19) and the State of New York Governor’s Executive Orders, the prior designated location of the Company’s Annual Meeting is no longer available, and the Company is required to change the location of its Annual Meeting.



In light of the ongoing health risks relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the evolving public health measures being instituted by public officials, and to best protect the health and welfare of our employees, shareholders and community, the Company will abide by government social distancing mandates at the Annual Meeting, and will require all attendees to wear face coverings, wash their hands and have a temperature check prior to entering the Annual Meeting. Shareholders are nevertheless urged to vote their proxies by mail or by voting via the Internet or by telephone. If any Company shareholders intend to attend the Annual Meeting in person, the Company requires that all such shareholders notify the Company 48 hours in advance of their intention to attend the Annual Meeting and may e-mail the Company at info@manhattanbridgecapital.com. In addition, shareholders that previously planned to attend the annual meeting but will no longer attend may also e-mail any questions or concerns to info@manhattanbridgecapital.com.

For additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on May 19, 2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting only if they held shares as of the close of business on May 1, 2020, the record date designated by the Board of Directors for the meeting.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.