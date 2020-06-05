Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Consumers International Organization, globally, with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) nearly four billion people will join the network of the connected devices by 2020.



IoT transformation has changed the energy-driven consumer electronic devices, thereby encouraging the use of efficient energy harvesting systems throughout the world. The global energy harvesting market was valued at 278.19m in 2020, after gaining traction through wide application in various electronic equipment such as wearable, smartphones, wireless sensor networks (WSNs), and many others. There is a huge gap between the energy required to operate these devices and the energy available in the global scenario. This implicates the necessity for harvesting energy to bridge the gap, consequently pushing forth the global energy harvesting system market growth. The energy harvesting systems market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.48% through to 2025.

Multifarious industries such as medical, consumer electronics, automation, and other industries depend largely on the ambient power systems in recent times. Concurrently with the emergence of sustainable energy harvesting systems, there is a significant replacement of battery and high energy-consuming products across the world. The demand generated by the home and building automation segment is anticipated to increase considerably at a CAGR of 16.14% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Europe is the main region successfully marching towards clean technology usage for executing various industrial purposes. Europe is also significant for technological advancements such as cultivating the provision for better implantable medical electronics, pollution monitoring sensors, preference for green buildings, and many others. Furthermore, companies such as EnOcean, Pavegen and Micropelt are promoting the energy harvesting solutions for various end-users which will subsequently generate healthy revenue income in this region. Consequently, Europe which contributed a major regional share of 36.4% to the global energy harvesting market and is anticipated to accomplish prominent development in this sector in the future years.

Energy Harvesting Market Growth Drivers:

Growing IoT trend will effectively increase the need for wireless sensors and energy efficient autonomous systems in the global market. As a result, this will stimulate the need for efficient energy harvesting systems which will reduce the need for battery charging thereby minimizing the overall cost. Consequently, IoT intervention in the several industrial and non-industrial purposes will elevate the energy harvesting market demand.

Rising demand for energy-efficient products, increasing preference for harvesting renewable energy, construction of automated buildings and homes, and mounting growth of electronic devices such as smartwatches and smartphones considerably generate demand for power-efficient technologies which influences the energy harvesting market growth.

Energy Harvesting Market Companies:

The leading energy harvesting companies in the global market includes Cymbet Corporation, ABB Ltd, Powercast Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., General Electric, Texas Instruments Inc., EnOcean GmbH, and others.

EnOcean GmbH is a Germany-based company credited for delivering energy harvesting wireless technology for building automation, smart home, machine to machine applications, and various others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Energy Harvesting System Market - Market Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Energy Harvesting System Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Energy Harvesting System Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Energy Harvesting System Market - Startup Companies Scenario

4.1. Top 10 startup company Analysis by

4.1.1. Investment

4.1.2. Revenue

4.1.3. Market Shares

4.1.4. Market Size and Application Analysis

4.1.5. Venture Capital and Funding Scenario



5. Energy Harvesting System Market Forces

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Constraints

5.3. Challenges

5.4. Porters five force model

5.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

5.4.3. Threat of new entrants

5.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

5.4.5. Threat of substitutes



6. Energy Harvesting System Market - Strategic analysis

6.1. Value chain analysis

6.2. Opportunities analysis

6.3. Product life cycle

6.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



7. Energy Harvesting System Market - By Technology (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

7.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

7.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

7.3. Product Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting

7.3.2. Photoelectric Energy Harvesting

7.3.3. Mechanical Energy Harvesting

7.3.4. Radio Wave Energy Harvesting

7.3.5. Regenerative Energy Harvesting

7.3.6. Others



8. Energy Harvesting System Market - By Application (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

8.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

8.3. Product Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Wireless Switching

8.3.2. Wireless HVAC Sensors

8.3.3. Wireless Sensing and Telematics

8.3.4. Tire Pressure Monitoring System

8.3.5. Asset Tracking

8.3.6. Remote Health Monitoring

8.3.7. Others



9. Energy Harvesting System Market - By End User (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

9.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

9.3. Product Segment Analysis

9.3.1. Home & Building Automation (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Hotels, Hospitals, Schools)

9.3.2. Consumer Electronics (Portable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices)

9.3.3. Industrial (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, others)

9.3.4. Transportation & Logistics (Aviation, Automotive, Warehouses)

9.3.5. Others (Mining, Power Generation, Security)



10. Energy Harvesting System Market - By Geography

10.1. Energy Harvesting System Market - Americas Segment Research

10.2. Americas Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. Americas Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Brazil

10.2.5.4. Rest of Americas

10.3. Energy Harvesting System Market - Europe Segment Research

10.4. Europe Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Germany

10.4.5.2. U.K.

10.4.5.3. France

10.4.5.4. Rest of Europe

10.5. Energy Harvesting System Market - APAC Segment Research

10.6. APAC Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. China

10.6.5.2. India

10.6.5.3. Japan

10.6.5.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.7. Energy Harvesting System Market - RoW Segment Research

10.8. RoW Market Research (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. RoW Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. Middle East

10.8.5.2. Africa



11. Energy Harvesting System Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Energy Harvesting System Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&As, Developments

12.2. ABB Ltd.

12.3. Microchip Technology Inc.

12.4. Fujitsu

12.5. Analog Devices Inc.

12.6. Silicon Laboratories Inc.



13. Energy Harvesting System Market - Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



14. Energy Harvesting System Market - Methodology

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews

14.1.2. Industry Databases

14.1.3. Associations

14.1.4. Company News

14.1.5. Company Annual Reports

14.1.6. Application Trends

14.1.7. New Products and Product database

14.1.8. Company Transcripts

14.1.9. R&D Trends

14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends



