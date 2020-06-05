Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market is expected to reach $600.66 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.6% during 2018 to 2026. Commercial vehicle & off-highway radars are sensors and microwaves which are used to tackle speed, distance, direction, and angle of arrival, radars detect moving objects and measure speed which helps in lane maintenance and avoids accidents. Commercial and off-highway vehicles are large in size and utilized for multiple tasks such as transport of goods, mining, excavation and others. Due to their large sizes and complicated applications, these vehicles are prone to accidents. With high number of blind spots, the safety concerns increase which propels the use of radars in these vehicles to alert the driver of various threats.
Factors such as increasing demand for autonomous driving and safe commercial vehicles, ability to determine the velocity of an object accurately, and increasing accident cases are driving the market growth. Though, inability to distinguish multiple targets is restraining the market. Advancements in providing accurate angular information and rising demand for 4D imaging radar are the opportunities for the commercial vehicle & off-highway radar market.
Based on vehicle type, commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing trend towards autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle and increased safety awareness among the public and the government. Radar is much more cost-effective compared to other technology such as LiDAR without compromising on significant features. This has enabled its full application across the globe. To tackle speed, distance, direction, and angle of arrival, radars detect moving objects and measure speed which helps in lane maintenance and avoids accidents. Companies are launching and shifting towards ADAS features in commercial vehicles.
The key vendors mentioned are Harman International, NVIDIA Corporation, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co, Analog Devices Inc, Texas Instruments, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Elektrobit, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Aptiv, Magna International, NXP Semiconductors, Gentex Corporation, ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, Valeo, Denso Corporation, and Hitachi.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Frequency Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 77-82 GHz
5.3 24 GHz
6 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Component Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mono Camera
6.3 Long-Range Radar (LRR)
6.4 Stereo Camera
6.5 Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)
7 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Off-highway Vehicle
7.3 Commercial Vehicle
7.4 Pickup Trucks & Vans
7.5 Buses
7.6 Medium & Heavy Trucks
7.7 Construction Equipment
7.8 Agriculture Equipment
7.9 Mining Equipment
8 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
8.3 Intelligent Park Assist
8.4 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
8.5 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
8.6 Forward Collision Warning System
9 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 South America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Harman International
11.2 NVIDIA Corporation
11.3 Panasonic
11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.5 HELLA GmbH & Co
11.6 Analog Devices Inc
11.7 Texas Instruments
11.8 Continental AG
11.9 Robert Bosch GMBH
11.10 Elektrobit
11.11 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
11.12 Infineon Technologies AG
11.13 Aptiv
11.14 Magna International
11.15 NXP Semiconductors
11.16 Gentex Corporation
11.17 ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
11.18 Valeo
11.19 Denso Corporation
11.20 Hitachi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vht9bw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: