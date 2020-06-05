Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market is expected to reach $600.66 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.6% during 2018 to 2026. Commercial vehicle & off-highway radars are sensors and microwaves which are used to tackle speed, distance, direction, and angle of arrival, radars detect moving objects and measure speed which helps in lane maintenance and avoids accidents. Commercial and off-highway vehicles are large in size and utilized for multiple tasks such as transport of goods, mining, excavation and others. Due to their large sizes and complicated applications, these vehicles are prone to accidents. With high number of blind spots, the safety concerns increase which propels the use of radars in these vehicles to alert the driver of various threats.



Factors such as increasing demand for autonomous driving and safe commercial vehicles, ability to determine the velocity of an object accurately, and increasing accident cases are driving the market growth. Though, inability to distinguish multiple targets is restraining the market. Advancements in providing accurate angular information and rising demand for 4D imaging radar are the opportunities for the commercial vehicle & off-highway radar market.



Based on vehicle type, commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing trend towards autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle and increased safety awareness among the public and the government. Radar is much more cost-effective compared to other technology such as LiDAR without compromising on significant features. This has enabled its full application across the globe. To tackle speed, distance, direction, and angle of arrival, radars detect moving objects and measure speed which helps in lane maintenance and avoids accidents. Companies are launching and shifting towards ADAS features in commercial vehicles.



The key vendors mentioned are Harman International, NVIDIA Corporation, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co, Analog Devices Inc, Texas Instruments, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Elektrobit, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Aptiv, Magna International, NXP Semiconductors, Gentex Corporation, ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, Valeo, Denso Corporation, and Hitachi.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Frequency Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 77-82 GHz

5.3 24 GHz



6 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mono Camera

6.3 Long-Range Radar (LRR)

6.4 Stereo Camera

6.5 Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)



7 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Off-highway Vehicle

7.3 Commercial Vehicle

7.4 Pickup Trucks & Vans

7.5 Buses

7.6 Medium & Heavy Trucks

7.7 Construction Equipment

7.8 Agriculture Equipment

7.9 Mining Equipment



8 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

8.3 Intelligent Park Assist

8.4 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

8.5 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

8.6 Forward Collision Warning System



9 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 South America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Harman International

11.2 NVIDIA Corporation

11.3 Panasonic

11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.5 HELLA GmbH & Co

11.6 Analog Devices Inc

11.7 Texas Instruments

11.8 Continental AG

11.9 Robert Bosch GMBH

11.10 Elektrobit

11.11 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

11.12 Infineon Technologies AG

11.13 Aptiv

11.14 Magna International

11.15 NXP Semiconductors

11.16 Gentex Corporation

11.17 ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

11.18 Valeo

11.19 Denso Corporation

11.20 Hitachi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vht9bw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900