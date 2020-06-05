Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Fuel Tank market is expected to reach $30.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026. Automotive fuel tank is a component of an engine system in which the fuel is stored in a certain amount, and released as pressurized gas into the engine of a car. These fuel tanks prevent fuel leakage and evaporate emissions in a limited manner that varies in design, size, and capacity, depending on the types of vehicles.



Factors such as rise in number of cars and demand for vehicles with less weight are driving the market growth. However, launch of electric vehicles is hampering the market growth.



Based on capacity, the 45-70 liters segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased production of sedans and mini SUVs in developing countries like China, India etc.



The key vendors mentioned are The Plastic Omnium Group, Unipres Corporation, Magna International, Metal Tech Co LTD, Bellsonic Corporation, SRD Holdings LTD, TI Fluid Systems, Crefact Corporation, Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt. LTD, Hwashin Co LTD, Yachiyo, Textron (Kautex), SMA Serbatoi S.P.A., FTS, and YAPP.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Propulsion Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hydrogen

5.3 Natural Gas Vehicle

5.4 Internal Combustion Engine

5.5 Hybrid



6 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminum

6.3 Plastic

6.4 Steel



7 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 < 45 Liters

7.3 45-70 Liters

7.4 >70 Liters



8 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heavy Trucks

8.3 Commercial Vehicles

8.4 Buses & Coaches

8.5 Passenger Cars

8.6 Two-Wheelers



9 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By CNG Tank Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Type 1

9.3 Type 2

9.4 Type 3

9.5 Type 4



10 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



11 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Barrier

11.3 Multilayer



12 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aircraft

12.3 Automobiles

12.4 Space Crafts



13 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 The Plastic Omnium Group

15.2 Unipres Corporation

15.3 Magna International

15.4 Metal Tech Co LTD

15.5 Bellsonic Corporation

15.6 SRD Holdings LTD

15.7 TI Fluid Systems

15.8 Crefact Corporation

15.9 Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt LTD

15.10 Hwashin Co LTD

15.11 Yachiyo

15.12 Textron (Kautex)

15.13 SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.

15.14 FTS

15.15 YAPP



