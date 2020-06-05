Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Fuel Tank market is expected to reach $30.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026. Automotive fuel tank is a component of an engine system in which the fuel is stored in a certain amount, and released as pressurized gas into the engine of a car. These fuel tanks prevent fuel leakage and evaporate emissions in a limited manner that varies in design, size, and capacity, depending on the types of vehicles.
Factors such as rise in number of cars and demand for vehicles with less weight are driving the market growth. However, launch of electric vehicles is hampering the market growth.
Based on capacity, the 45-70 liters segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased production of sedans and mini SUVs in developing countries like China, India etc.
The key vendors mentioned are The Plastic Omnium Group, Unipres Corporation, Magna International, Metal Tech Co LTD, Bellsonic Corporation, SRD Holdings LTD, TI Fluid Systems, Crefact Corporation, Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt. LTD, Hwashin Co LTD, Yachiyo, Textron (Kautex), SMA Serbatoi S.P.A., FTS, and YAPP.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Propulsion Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydrogen
5.3 Natural Gas Vehicle
5.4 Internal Combustion Engine
5.5 Hybrid
6 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aluminum
6.3 Plastic
6.4 Steel
7 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 < 45 Liters
7.3 45-70 Liters
7.4 >70 Liters
8 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Heavy Trucks
8.3 Commercial Vehicles
8.4 Buses & Coaches
8.5 Passenger Cars
8.6 Two-Wheelers
9 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By CNG Tank Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Type 1
9.3 Type 2
9.4 Type 3
9.5 Type 4
10 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Barrier
11.3 Multilayer
12 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Aircraft
12.3 Automobiles
12.4 Space Crafts
13 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 The Plastic Omnium Group
15.2 Unipres Corporation
15.3 Magna International
15.4 Metal Tech Co LTD
15.5 Bellsonic Corporation
15.6 SRD Holdings LTD
15.7 TI Fluid Systems
15.8 Crefact Corporation
15.9 Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt LTD
15.10 Hwashin Co LTD
15.11 Yachiyo
15.12 Textron (Kautex)
15.13 SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.
15.14 FTS
15.15 YAPP
