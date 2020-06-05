New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poland Baby Food, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903130/?utm_source=GNW





The number of births has fluctuated recently, but despite recording an increase in 2016 and 2017, birth levels have once again fallen in 2019.Disposable income per head has been rising, but remains much lower in Poland than in Western Europe.



Income levels are considerably higher in urban areas, particularly in Warsaw, than in rural areas and the less developed eastern areas of the country.Total consumption of baby food is high on a per capita basis, although milk sales have been hampered by high initial rates of breastfeeding.



Poland has been among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union (EU). Sales have been on a generally upward trajectory, but have been hampered by a baby population which has not increased significantly since 2013.



Scope

- The volume sales increased by 7.4% from 2013 to 2019, reaching 43,145 tons in 2019. Per capita consumption (per baby 0-36 months) rose to 36.7kg, a 5% increase over 2013. The value sales rose by 13.2% from 2013 to 2019 to PNZL1.38 billion. Wet meals and milks saw significant increases of over 20%, but sales of drinks declined, while cereals remained stable.

- In terms of value, milks accounted for 47.6% of retail sales in 2019, well ahead of wet meals, the second-largest category. Cereals claimed 16.2% of retail sales in 2019, and drinks the remaining 11.6%, although this latter category is swollen by consumption of juices by older children.

- Both the main companies Danone and Nestlé active in the sector manufacture in Poland. Danone manufactures some Bebilon milks and most of its Bebiko cereals and savory wet meals locally, while Nestlé manufactures most of its cereals, and all of its Gerber wet meals and drinks, in Poland.

- Poland is a net exporter of baby food. It exported 60,458 tons of milks & cereals in 2018, worth €231.5 million, an increase of 343% since 2012.

- The Polish baby food market is dominated by two suppliers: Danone and Nestlé, with a combined share of 82-83% of both volume and value in 2019. The only other company of significance is Hipp, although with just 10.2% of value sales it remains a long way behind the two market leaders..

- all categories of the sector, with the exception of drinks, will grow up to 2025. By 2025, total sector volume will stand at 44,465 tons, 3.1% up on 2019. Retail sales are forecast to increase by 15% from 2019 to 2025, with strong growth in wet meals, as well as milks. Per capita consumption of baby food (babies aged 0-36 months) is forecast to stand at 42.1kg in 2025, 12% higher than in 2019.



