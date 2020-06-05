New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Procurement as-a-Service Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component ; Enterprise Size ; End-User Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908666/?utm_source=GNW

With the usage of procurement as a service model, the businesses are handed with better control over their assets and other operations. Businesses are provided with subject matter expertise and latest technology product on-demand. The procurement as a service model has led to significant cost savings for businesses. Moreover, PaaS offers flexibility to businesses for scaling up and down the support as and when needed. Moreover, PaaS allows sharing of procurement complexities with businesses. Further, strategic procurement organizations are demanding integrated suites that combine sourcing, supplier management, contract management, and proactive risk management along with transactional procure-to-pay competences. With a comprehensive procurement solution, companies can make use of critical information during taking decisions while proactively handling ongoing activities during the source-to-settle lifecycle.



The market for procurement as-a-service has been segmented based on component, enterprise size, end-user industry, and geography.Based on component, the market is segmented into strategic sourcing, spend management, category management, process management, contract management, transaction management.



The spend management segment represented the largest share of the overall market during 2019.Based on enterprise size, the procurement as-a-service market is segmented into large enterprise and SMEs.



In 2019, large enterprise segment held a substantial share in the global procurement as-a-service market.While, SMEs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into IT and telecom, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others. The manufacturing segment held the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).North America is projected to have the largest market size in the procurement as-a-service market, as the region is an early adopter of new technologies and a main hub for technological innovations.



The various enterprises in the North American region are focusing on enhancing their procurement operations and executing the best practices for the procurement operations.The presence of major market players in the region also supports the demand for the adoption of procurement as-a-service offerings, thus leading to the growth of the market.



Further, APAC procurement as-a-service market is witnessing a high market share in the present scenario and is foreseen to be growing steeply during the forecast period.The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries.



China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of APAC are considered the key countries in the procurement as-a-service market. Also, the rapid digital transformation in the region has increased the requirement for procurement outsourcing services. Procurement as-a-service facilitates enterprises to free up their procurement departments and also to enhance the efficiency of the overall procurement process. India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the procurement as-a-service market.



GEP, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies, Corbus, LLC, WNS (Holdings) Limited, CAPGEMINI SE, Genpact Ltd., and Wipro Limited are among the key players operating in the global procurement as-a-service market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Procurement as-a-Service Market



COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe.It has badly affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.



The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders.The majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly compared to the past, and the automotive and semiconductor industries are at a halt, which is negatively impacting the procurement as-a-service market.



In terms of patient count and death toll, Canada and Mexico are still at a nascent stage in comparison with the US. However, the manufacturing plants, the semiconductor industry, and several other businesses are functioning slowly, which is negatively impacting the procurement as-a-service market.



Overall size of the global procurement as-a-service market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the procurement as-a-service market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the procurement as-a-service market.

