Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification market is expected to reach $322.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018 to 2026. Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) stamps of different products and services are fundamental so as to confirm safety and quality and also to boost marketability. These kinds of certifications supports in creating trusts in clients. Both state and privately organizations offer testing, inspection, & certification services. It has applications in all the industries that are mainly responsible for quality assessment.
Factors such as increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies, high adoption of outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products are driving the market growth. Though, diverse standards and regulations across geographies are restraining the market. Regulations pertaining to quality, health and environment security are the opportunities for the Testing, Inspection, & Certification market.
Based on the end user, the agriculture and food segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these services for the agriculture industry are required to ensure quality and improve the productivity of food products.
The key vendors mentioned are Some of the key players profiled in the Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market include Ul LLC, TUV SUD, TUV Rheinland, TUV Nord Group, SGS Group, Mistras, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, Element Materials Technology, DNV Gl, Dekra Se, Bureau Veritas, Applus+ and ALS Limited.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Certification
5.3 Inspection
5.4 Testing
6 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Sourcing Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Outsourced Services
6.3 In-House Services
7 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Certification and Valuation of Shipments
7.3 Industrial Inspections
7.4 Product Performance Evaluation
7.5 Production Evaluation
7.6 Quality and Safety Services
7.7 Valuation
8 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace & Defense
8.3 Agriculture and Food
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Chemicals
8.6 Construction and Infrastructure
8.7 Consumer Goods and Retail
8.8 Education
8.9 Energy & Power
8.10 Finance
8.11 Government & Public Sector
8.12 Industrial and Manufacturing
8.13 Information Technology and Telecom
8.14 Marine
8.15 Medical and Life Sciences
8.16 Metal & Mining
8.17 Oil & Gas and Petroleum
8.18 Rail
8.19 Sports & Entertainment
8.20 Supply Chain and Logistics
8.21 System Compliance
8.22 Textile
8.23 Transportation
8.24 Travel & Tourism
8.25 Water & Wastewater Management
9 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 ALS Limited
11.2 Applus+
11.3 Bureau Veritas
11.4 Dekra Se
11.5 DNV Gl
11.6 Element Materials Technology
11.7 Eurofins Scientific
11.8 Intertek
11.9 Mistras
11.10 SGS Group
11.11 TUV Nord Group
11.12 TUV Rheinland
11.13 TUV SUD
11.14 Ul LLC
