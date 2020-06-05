Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification market is expected to reach $322.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018 to 2026. Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) stamps of different products and services are fundamental so as to confirm safety and quality and also to boost marketability. These kinds of certifications supports in creating trusts in clients. Both state and privately organizations offer testing, inspection, & certification services. It has applications in all the industries that are mainly responsible for quality assessment.



Factors such as increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies, high adoption of outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products are driving the market growth. Though, diverse standards and regulations across geographies are restraining the market. Regulations pertaining to quality, health and environment security are the opportunities for the Testing, Inspection, & Certification market.



Based on the end user, the agriculture and food segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these services for the agriculture industry are required to ensure quality and improve the productivity of food products.



The key vendors mentioned are Some of the key players profiled in the Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market include Ul LLC, TUV SUD, TUV Rheinland, TUV Nord Group, SGS Group, Mistras, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, Element Materials Technology, DNV Gl, Dekra Se, Bureau Veritas, Applus+ and ALS Limited.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Certification

5.3 Inspection

5.4 Testing



6 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Sourcing Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Outsourced Services

6.3 In-House Services



7 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Certification and Valuation of Shipments

7.3 Industrial Inspections

7.4 Product Performance Evaluation

7.5 Production Evaluation

7.6 Quality and Safety Services

7.7 Valuation



8 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.3 Agriculture and Food

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Construction and Infrastructure

8.7 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.8 Education

8.9 Energy & Power

8.10 Finance

8.11 Government & Public Sector

8.12 Industrial and Manufacturing

8.13 Information Technology and Telecom

8.14 Marine

8.15 Medical and Life Sciences

8.16 Metal & Mining

8.17 Oil & Gas and Petroleum

8.18 Rail

8.19 Sports & Entertainment

8.20 Supply Chain and Logistics

8.21 System Compliance

8.22 Textile

8.23 Transportation

8.24 Travel & Tourism

8.25 Water & Wastewater Management



9 Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 ALS Limited

11.2 Applus+

11.3 Bureau Veritas

11.4 Dekra Se

11.5 DNV Gl

11.6 Element Materials Technology

11.7 Eurofins Scientific

11.8 Intertek

11.9 Mistras

11.10 SGS Group

11.11 TUV Nord Group

11.12 TUV Rheinland

11.13 TUV SUD

11.14 Ul LLC



