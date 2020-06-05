Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Natural Language Processing Market By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises), By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Natural Language Processing Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the forecast period. Growing usage of smart devices is the main factor driving the market growth in the country. Moreover, implementation of cloud-based solutions coupled with adoption of NLP-based applications in order to enhance the customer service is further positively influencing the growth of the natural language processing market. In addition to this, rapid innovations related to the tech sector in the healthcare industry are further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years. However, the market is likely to get subdued during the forecast years because of high installation costs of natural language processing in various end-user industries.



The United States Natural Language Processing Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, end-user, region and company. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Out of which, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to its use in various enterprises to ensure system and software efficiency and stability. Based on application, the market is segregated into text classification, automatic summarization, machine translation, sentiment analysis, question answering, information extraction and others. Among them, the sentimental analysis application is forecast to register high growth in the next five years. The companies use natural language processing applications to know the opinions and sentiments of the customers online to understand what they think about their products and services.



Major players operating in the United States Natural Language Processing Market include Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, AWS, Facebook, Inbenta Technologies, Veritone, Narrative Science, etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Natural Language Processing Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Natural Language Processing Market based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Natural Language Processing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Natural Language Processing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Natural Language Processing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Natural Language Processing Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the region. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.



The author calculated the market size of the United States Natural Language Processing Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Natural Language Processing Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software and Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment (On-Premises Vs Cloud)

5.2.3. By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises)

5.2.4. By Type (Rule-Based, Statistical and Hybrid)

5.2.5. By Application (Text Classification, Automatic Summarization, Machine Translation, Sentiment Analysis, Question Answering, Information Extraction and Others)

5.2.6. By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Science, Manufacturing & Others)

5.2.7. By Region

5.2.8. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map



6. United States SME's Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment

6.2.3. By Type

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By End User



7. United States Large Enterprises Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment

7.2.3. By Type

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By End User



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. United States Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape (Partial list of companies)

12.1. Google

12.2. IBM

12.3. Microsoft

12.4. Intel

12.5. Apple

12.6. AWS

12.7. Facebook

12.8. Inbenta Technologies

12.9. Veritone

12.10. Narrative Science



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About Us & Disclaimer



