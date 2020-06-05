Series RIKB 21 0805RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 06/10/202006/10/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,6003,520
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.530/1.270119.500/2.410
Total Number of Bids Received 1437
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 19,4804,700
Total Number of Successful Bids 225
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 225
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.530/1.270119.500/2.410
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 102.560/1.250119.878/2.370
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.530/1.270119.500/2.410
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 102.555/1.250119.666/2.390
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 102.560/1.250119.878/2.370
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 102.446/1.350119.350/2.430
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.501/1.300119.603/2.400
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 5.411.34