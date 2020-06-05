|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|06/10/2020
|06/10/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,600
|3,520
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|102.530
|/
|1.270
|119.500
|/
|2.410
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|37
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|19,480
|4,700
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|2
|25
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|2
|25
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|102.530
|/
|1.270
|119.500
|/
|2.410
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|102.560
|/
|1.250
|119.878
|/
|2.370
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|102.530
|/
|1.270
|119.500
|/
|2.410
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|102.555
|/
|1.250
|119.666
|/
|2.390
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.560
|/
|1.250
|119.878
|/
|2.370
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.446
|/
|1.350
|119.350
|/
|2.430
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|102.501
|/
|1.300
|119.603
|/
|2.400
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|5.41
|1.34
