Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market By Product (Glyceryl Monostearate, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Polyol Esters, Glycol Esters, Isopropyl Palmitate and Sucrose Esters), By Product, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report



The Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the market growth is surging demand for fatty acid methyl ester in biodiesel manufacturing. Also, the product is recyclable, which is making it a popular choice among the users. Moreover, its wide usage in industries such as in the food sector, where it is used as an emulsifier, is anticipated to positively influence the market growth during the next 5 years. However, major factor that might act as major impediment to the market growth during the forecast period is the high price of fatty acids.



The Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is segmented based on product, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into lubricants & fuels, surfactants & detergents, personal care & cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical. Out of which, the lubricants & fuels segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the fatty acid methyl ester market during the forecast years as well. This growth can be accredited to surging demand from the end-user industry predominantly the biodiesel industry because this fatty acid methyl ester is the main element of biodiesel. In addition to this, rising environmental concerns pertaining to usage of fossil fuels, which cause environmental pollution because of the release of volatile organic compounds. Therefore, this fatty acid methyl ester can act as environment-friendly substituent for fossil fuels, which is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the next five years.



Major players operating in the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market include Biofuels Corporation, ADM Biodiesel, Diester Industries, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Green Fuels, Biopetrol Industries, Western Lowa Energy, P&G Chemicals, Novaol, etc. The companies operating in fatty acid methyl ester market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies in order to cater to the diversified demands of their customers.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market based on product, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Glyceryl Monostearate, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Polyol Esters, Glycol Esters, Isopropyl Palmitate and Sucrose Esters)

5.2.2. By Application (Lubricants & Fuels, Surfactants & Detergents, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food and Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company



6. North America Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Prising Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Biofuels Corporation

14.2.2. ADM Biodiesel

14.2.3. Diester Industries

14.2.4. Evonik Industries

14.2.5. Cargill

14.2.6. Green Fuels

14.2.7. Biopetrol Industries

14.2.8. Western Lowa Energy

14.2.9. P&G Chemicals

14.2.10. Novaol



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8oger

