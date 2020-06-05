Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waterborne Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) and Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for increased demand for waterborne coatings is due to upsurge in the product requirement for numerous applications in end-user industries, mainly in residential sector. Additionally, rise in architectural applications is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the waterborne coatings market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, escalating demand for environment friendly, non-toxic, less VOC green coatings is bolstering the market growth across the globe.



The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is segmented based on resin type, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into architectural, general metals, automotive and industrial. Out of which, the architectural segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the waterborne coatings market during the forecast years as well.



This growth can be accredited to the its special features including decorative as well as protective features. For instance, these architectural paints & coatings are widely used in decorative interiors like wall paintings, furniture, sculptures, wood flooring, among others. Along with that, such coatings help in building protection from extreme weather conditions such as sunlight, rain and wind. In addition to this, due to rise in awareness among consumers pertaining to environmental concerns, the leading manufacturers are focussing on technological modernizations in the coating industry in order to deliver the quality products that are of high quality, affordable and holds value-added features to meet the global trends.



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jotun Group

Tikkurila OYJ



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Waterborne Coatings Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Waterborne Coatings Market based on resin type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Waterborne Coatings Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Waterborne Coatings Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Waterborne Coatings Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Architectural, General Metals, Automotive and Industrial)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company



6. North America Waterborne Coatings Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)



7. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Waterborne Coatings Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis

13.1. By Region

13.1.1. By Resin Type



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru4y89

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900