London, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestock diagnostics include consumables comprising of the test kits, reagents, and systems used to detect and diagnose diseases in livestock samples, such as blood, serum, urine, and stool. Livestock diagnosis has emerged as an essential part of disease management and prevention as it helps in confirming the health status of animals and identifying pathogens. Thus, the early detection, management, and control of animal diseases helps to facilitate the safe trade of animals and animal products.

The global livestock diagnostics market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to reach $1.85 billion by 2027. The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for livestock-derived food products, favorable government initiatives, and technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics. However, the dearth of veterinary practitioners is a challenging factor for this market. Moreover, emerging countries provide increasing growth opportunities for players operating in the livestock diagnostics market.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5085

The global livestock diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, animal type, end user, and geography.

Based on product, the overall livestock diagnostic market is categorized into consumables, systems, and software. In 2020, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall livestock diagnostics market. This large share can be attributed to the fact that they are frequently used and the availability of a diverse range of reagents and consumables for various diseases. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of foodborne and zoonotic diseases is further expected to expand the portfolio of these consumables for early diagnosis.

Based on technology, the overall livestock diagnostics market is categorized into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies (clinical chemistry, urinalysis, microbiology, and histopathology tests). In 2020, the immunodiagnostics segment is estimated to dominate the overall livestock diagnostics market. Factors contributing to the large share of this segment include the growing adoption of diagnostic products based on the immunodiagnostic technology and development of advanced diagnostic immunoassay tests.

Based on animal type, the overall livestock diagnostics market is categorized into ruminants, swine, poultry, and other livestock animals (equine and fish). In 2020, the ruminants segment is estimated to account for the largest share, followed by swine and poultry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing population of ruminants, rising government initiatives for improving their health, and growing demand for food products derived from ruminants.

Quick Buy – Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=386&vformat=1145

Based on end user, the overall livestock diagnostics market is categorized into reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and PoC testing. In 2020, the reference laboratories segment dominated the overall livestock diagnostics market, due to the growing preference of diagnostic services offered by reference laboratories and increasing development of products through strategic alliances between laboratories and companies.

Based on geography, the global livestock diagnostics market is categorized into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the global livestock diagnostics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The increasing awareness for animal disease diagnosis and increased spending on farm animals in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the North American region.

Some of the key players operating in the global livestock diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Agrolabo SpA, Neogen Corporation, IDvet, and GD Animal Health, among others.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/livestock-diagnostics-market-5085/

Scope of the report:

Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Consumables Consumables Market, By Diseases Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) Influenza Foot and Mouth Diseases (FMD) Other Diseases

Systems

Software

Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Immunodiagnostics ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Tests Other Immunodiagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostics Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Other Technologies

(Other technologies include agar gel immunodiffusion, hemagglutination inhibition, rapid immuno migration tests)

Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Other Animals

(Other animals include equine and fishes.)

Livestock Diagnostics Market, by End User

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5085

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to. assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Size by Product (Analysers, Consumables), by technology (ELISA, Radioimmunoassay, Rapid tests, and others), by animal type [Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry) and Companion (Feline, Canine, Equine)], by application (Infectious diseases, autoimmune disorder, endocrinology & oncology, and bone & mineral diseases), and by End-user - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/veterinary-immunodiagnostics-market-size-2022/

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976/

Immunoassay Market by Product (Kits and Reagents, Analyzers, Software), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassays) Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Academic Laboratories), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/immunoassay-market-4982/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact Us:

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research