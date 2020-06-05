TORONTO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a tender for COVID-19 test kits from a Quebec based mining company; the Supply Arrangement (the “SA”).



Under the SA, the mining company will order an initial 2,000 units of Health Canada authorized COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits manufactured by 1drop Inc. with testing being conducted by Transpharm Canada Inc. (“TCI”). The Company has secured all testing kits from the manufacturer required to fulfill the order. All of the items will be shipped directly from manufacturer to the TCI lab. Datametrex anticipates that it will have little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits.

"By offering security technologies, Datametrex reaffirms its commitment to its customers, shareholders, families, and the Canadian public. We sincerely hope to aid in the reopening of businesses and social and cultural events in a safe and economic way,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

Infectious disease experts have indicated that without continuous testing there is a higher possibility of a second outbreak. According to Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, reopening schools and businesses relies on testing and the ability of public health departments to trace the contacts of positive cases.

Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

About Transpharm Canada Inc.

Transpharm Canada Inc. provides pharmaceutical education, technology, and research opportunities to students through its subsidiary, Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, North America's premier pharmaceutical training institute. The facility is also fully compliant Health Canada licensed Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) manufacturing and testing facility and is a full-service clinical development business that provides clinical trial services to biotechnology companies. Additional information on TIPT is available at www.tipt.com .

About 1drop Inc.

1drop Inc. aims to provide a solution to manage health with a drop of fluid. It has the key technologies for becoming a global leading company in the field of smart health care. 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit can reduce the risk of asymptomatic and latent infection of COVID-19 by a single virus level limit of detection. Additional information on 1drop Inc. is available at www.1drop.co.kr .

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

