The bluetooth low energy market was valued at $4,774.6 million in the year 2017 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2018-2024. IoT devices like smart watches have brought a drastic change in almost every field.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. The report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations and mergers to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The companies referred in the market research report includes Texas Instruments, Nordic semiconductors, Cambridge Silicon Radio, Ericsson Technologies, Bluegiga Technologies and more than 10 other companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - Overview



2. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Bluetooth Low Energy Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Bluetooth Low Energy Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model



5. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - By Type of modes (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis



7. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - By Solution (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Modules

7.2. Chipsets



8. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Health Care

8.2. Sports & Fitness

8.3. Electronic Devices

8.4. Automotive

8.5. Asset Tracking& Proximity Marketing

8.6. Consumer electronics

8.7. Industrial automation

8.8. Wearable Electronics

8.9. Gaming



9. Bluetooth Low Energy - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - North America Segment Research

9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.3. Bluetooth Low Energy - South America Segment Research

9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.5. Bluetooth Low Energy - Europe Segment Research

9.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.7. Bluetooth Low Energy - APAC Segment Research

9.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



10. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - Entropy

10.1. New product launches

10.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Bluetooth Low Energy Market Company Analysis

11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2. Texas Instruments

11.3. Nordic Semiconductors

11.4. Cambridge Silicon Radio

11.5. Ericsson Technologies

11.6. Bluegiga Technologies



12. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - Appendix



13. Bluetooth Low Energy Market - Methodology



