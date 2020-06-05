VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB, OTCQX: SGSVF) (Sabina or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its hybrid Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. 

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s adoption of new Articles were approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 298,213,292, Total Voted: 185,859,227 Total Voted %: 62.32%

NomineesForFor %Against/

Withheld		Against/

Withheld%
Number of Directors156,223,06699.77%356,5320.23%
David A. Fennell155,548,11599.34%1,031,4830.66%
D. Bruce McLeod 156,225,72399.77%353,875 0.23%
James N. Morton 155,042,96799.02 % 1,536,631 0.98%
David Rae 156,229,42399.78%350,1750.22%
Walter Segsworth156,219,32399.77%360,2750.23%
Anna Stylianides155,535,71399.33%1,043,8850.67%
Anthony P. Walsh156,216,27399.77%363,3250.23%
Leo Zhao155,433,12399.27%1,146,475 0.73%
Appointment of Auditors184,918,24099.84%296,3590.16%
Approval of new Articles144,862,79892.52%11,716,8007.48%

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rick Howes for his guidance and support over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement. We look forward to working with David Rae and welcome him to the Board.” Said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO

The eight elected nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications:1 888 648-4218
 nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO
1800-555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9
Tel 604 998-4175     Fax 604 998-1051
http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com

 