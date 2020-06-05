Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market Size By Functional Ingredients, Product Type, End-Users, Distribution Channels, Supply Chain, Geography, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hand Sanitizer Market Report



Key Questions Answered

How is COVID-19 impacting the demand in alcohol-based hand sanitizer market?

Which keep functional ingredients have a largest growth trajectory?

Will the valuation of gel-based hand sanitizer remain constant during 2020-2025?

What is the global hand sanitizer market share?

Which regions are the largest revenue contributors in the industry?

The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019-2025.



The introduction of fragrance-based hand sanitizers is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the global hand sanitizer market. Vendors have started investing in developing fragrant variants of hand cleansers. This innovation has offered positive dividends and has boosted the market growth. The market is also witnessing an influx of bio-based or organic ingredients in hygiene products in several countries. People are getting aware of the ill-effects of chemical-based hand rubs. Therefore, they are displaying a keen interest in purchasing organic or chemical-free hand gels.



The rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19 have influenced the growth. The market landscape of hand hygiene products has drastically changed since the outbreak of COVID-19. The average market demand across the globe is likely to witness a phenomenal rise of over 600% during 2020. The increasing demand for sanitizing solutions along with preventive recommendations by WHO is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the YoY analysis suggests that the spike is not likely to exist for more than two years provided the outbreak is controlled in the upcoming months.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period:

Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

Growth in Promotional Activities

Rise in Health Consciousness among Consumers

Industry Analysis by Functional Ingredients



Alcohol-based sanitizers are the major contributors to the global hand sanitizer market. In 2019, this segment constituted almost 86% of the hand sanitizer market share in terms of revenue. The market demand for such sanitizers is driven by their ability to prevent infections and kill bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The segment is segmented into subsegments - ethyl and isopropyl. The ethyl-based sanitizer segment has witnessed tremendous growth since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth opportunities can be attributed to the fact that these sanitizers are 40% more effective against viruses than normal sanitizers. The global ethyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer market is likely to reach 91 million gallons by 2025. The segment is growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2025.



Isopropyl alcohol (2-propanol), also known as isopropanol or IPA, is the most widely applied sanitizing agent in pharma, hospitals, cleanrooms, and devices or surgical equipment. The market analysis indicates that the need for IPA has slowly risen owing to its use in hand sanitizers. Since the coronavirus infections has rapidly increased in the US and Europe, the sanitization products have become mandatory for healthcare practitioners. Moreover, the European IPA market is increasingly heating up, with producers such as INEOS and SEQENS prioritizing the supply of IPA-containing hand gels to hospitals and health centers. Thus, vendors can currently consider relocating their resources to boost the supply chain and distribution to capitalize on the demand.



Industry Analysis by Segments



The healthcare sector has always been one of the key contributors to the global hand sanitizer market. In 2019, the healthcare sector dominated with its 62% shares, followed by the residential sector. The sale of sanitizing products in the healthcare sector has observed tremendous growth. The rising awareness of contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene among individuals is boosting segment growth.



The residential segment is another crucial end-user to be looked upon by vendors. Over the last few years, end-users have become more aware of the hazards of germs and infections prevailing in the environment. They are more careful and cautious in selecting products related to health and hand hygiene. Foam-based sanitizers are in demand in the segment, although gel-based sanitizers are also marking their presence.



Supply Chain Analysis



The supply chain constitutes an essential component of product availability and reachability. Supply chain strategies ensure the effective market reach and the allocation of products to several geographical locations. The supply chain of hand sanitizers consists of suppliers of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and glycerin. It also includes external stakeholders such as packers and labelers and sub-contract manufacturers.



Currently, the global supply chain of personal care and hygiene products is facing disruptions owing to the surge in market demand. With the eruption of COVID-19 in China, the global supply chain for hand sanitizers has been confronted with several disruptions. Since, the manufacturers depend largely on a complex distribution mechanism centered around China. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing facilities have jumped into overdrive. Companies are adding overtime and shifts along with looking for alternative facilities to produce more necessary items.



Analysis by Manufacturers



Global vendors dominate the global hand sanitizer market. The key market players are 3M, GOJO Industries, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever, and Vi-Jon. GOJO Industries' Purell and Reckitt Benckiser's Dettol were the most preferred personal hygiene brands in 2018. Several international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide, especially in the developing countries in APAC and Latin America.



The rising awareness of sanitizer benefits across the globe is likely to intensify during the forecast period. The adoption rate of hand purifiers among end-users worldwide has been impressive. The market is witnessing the entry of several new vendors due to the increased demand. Key players are competing on several factors, including price, innovation, quality, product type, and brand. Therefore, attaining sustainability, expanding into other geographies, and reviving domestic demand are essential factors for the vendors. Vendors can boost profits by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 History of Hand Sanitizer

7.2 Overview

7.3 Expected Spike and Downfall in Demand

7.4 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Influence of Internet In Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.2 Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise In Number of Healthcare-Associated Infections

9.2 Growth in Promotional Activities

9.3 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Increased Concerns Over Toxicity in Hand Sanitizers

10.2 Political Turbulences on Key Markets

10.3 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-Offs



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Overview



12 Supply Chain Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Overview

12.2 Ingredient Suppliers

12.3 Supply Chain Analysis

12.4 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain

12.5 Risk Dimensions



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Volume

13.3 COVID-19 Impact on Hand Sanitizer Market

13.4 Expected Shift in Consumer Behavior Post COVID-19

13.5 Sustainability of Emergency Entry in Hand Sanitizer Market

13.6 Market By Geography

13.7 Market By Product

13.8 Market By End User

13.9 Market By Functional Ingredients

13.10 Market By Distribution Channel

13.11 Five Forces Analysis



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Gel-Based

14.5 Liquid

14.6 Foam-Based

14.7 Spray

14.8 Hand Wipes



15 Functional Ingredients

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer

15.5 Ethyl Alcohol

15.6 Isopropyl Alcohol

15.7 Non-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer

15.8 Quats

15.9 CHLORINE/IODOPHOR

15.10 Other Ingredients



16 End Users

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Healthcare

16.5 Residential

16.6 Government & Military

16.7 Hospitality

16.8 Corporate

16.9 Education



17 Distribution Channels

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

18.3 Geographic Overview



19 North America



20 Europe



21 APAC



22 Latin America



23 Middle East & Africa



24 Competitive Landscape

24.1 Competitive Overview

24.2 Vendor Share Analysis

24.3 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



25 Key Company Profiles

25.1 The 3M Company

25.2 GOJO Industries

25.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

25.4 Reckitt Benckiser

25.5 Unilever

25.6 VI-JON



26 Other Prominent Vendors

26.1 Bath & Body Works

26.2 Best Sanitizers

26.3 Bode Chemie

26.4 Chattem

26.5 Christeyns Food Hygiene

26.6 Cleenol Group

26.7 DEB Group

26.8 Ecohydra

26.9 Ecolab

26.10 Edgewell Personal Care

26.11 Henkel

26.12 Kimberly-Clark

26.13 KUTOL Products Company

26.14 Linkwell

26.15 LION Corporation

26.16 Medline Industries

26.17 Nice-Pak Products

26.18 Safetec of America

26.19 The Himalaya Drug Company

26.20 Vectair Systems

26.21 Whiteley Corporation

26.22 Zoono Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8hki4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900