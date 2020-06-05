New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397809/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Portland Cement market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 1.8 Million Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 1.9 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Portland Cement segment will reach a market size of 11.3 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Gypsum and Anhydrite market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 24.6 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Gypsum and Anhydrite market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ACG Materials; American Gypsum Company; Anhydritec; Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.; Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum); CertainTeed Corporation; CGC Inc.; COEMAC; Continental Building Products LLC; Eagle Materials, Inc.; FACT

RCF Building Products Ltd. (FRBL); Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC; Knauf Gips KG; National Gypsum Company; PABCO Gypsum; Thai Gypsum Products Pcl; USG Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction Material Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production Global Market Outlook Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities Competitive Landscape Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market Market Witnesses High M&A Activity Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017) Global Competitor Market Shares Gypsum and Anhydrite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth Driver List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate Market Growth Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population Rapid Urbanization Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of Gypsum Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall and Ceiling Applications High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for Healthy Plant Growth Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities Developed Regions Remain Important Markets

Total Companies Profiled: 41

