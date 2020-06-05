NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a letter to shareholders from Lord Global Corporation’s (OTC: LRDG) CEO:



Dear fellow shareholders, I would like to take this opportunity to update all shareholders on our vision for Lord Global Corporation. The company intends to focus on the business development of its 27Health Inc. subsidiary. 27Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies.

We have signed a marketing and distribution agreement with Coviguard Corp. for the sale of its unique, patent pending, oral spray and mouthwash. Studies of the individual components of this product line has been proven to nearly eliminate the CO-SAR2 (COVID-19) viral load in the mouth. We believe that the market size for this product line could well be in excess of hundreds of millions of dollars. We have begun discussions with several different marketing channels for this product line and have received enthusiastic response. It is possible that this product line could represent sales in excess of $15 million in the first 12 months of launch. We have identified our outsource production supplier and feel that we can have products in the market place within 60 days. The company believes that this product will be our signature product over the next 12 months. In order for the economy to successfully reopen, consumers of every product and service are going to need to know that the places they are visiting will be virus free. Carrying the Covi-guard™ line of products, at work or when traveling, will definitely make the consumer feel safer from this virus.

We have signed a distribution agreement with Conversion Labs Inc. to distribute their Disaster Pack. This product, which was designed well before the crisis, focuses on the use of telemedicine and telepharmacy to allow families to have a series of pharmaceutical products that could be useful in either a flu pandemic or a nuclear disaster. We feel that the average American will want to be protected against future flu invasions and this disaster pack will prove very protective.

We have signed a licensing agreement with Dais Inc. to market a patented nano material, liquid plastic, to help these organizations. Our product, Virus Destructor, has been proven to eliminate 99.9999% of all viruses, bacteria and fungi including (CO-SAR2) family of viruses, even after five days of application. Imagine being able to spray a restaurant table, and in 15 seconds have it turn into a liquid film that enables you to wash it, and yet still allow any virus to be eliminated after multiple uses. Also imagine taking an ordinary mask, and spraying it with this liquid plastic, this mask would be the only mask on the market that could eliminate the virus. Recently, the airlines and several major states are requiring people to wear masks. The present masks do not protect the individual from the virus. A mask sprayed with Virus Destructor can be used many times, and protect that individual from the virus. Imagine spraying buses, subways, airplanes with this product, the economy will be able to get back to normal much more rapidly. We expect that this product will be a very large component of our future sales.

We are also marketing products in the medical service sector that will benefit from the changes occurring due to the crisis. The first one is, the only 100% dedicated platform that allows a physical therapist to deliver their services from their home directly to the patients home. Medicare and Medicaid as well as all insurances are now allowing tele-physical therapy to be reimbursed for the first time. In addition, the Trump administration has eliminated all interstate licensing requirements for physical therapists, as well as doctors and nurses. We believe that these changes will be permanent and create a large market for a platform that helps the physical therapist to deliver their services during and post the COVID-19 crisis. There are over 200,000 physical therapists in the U.S. At $4.99 a session, this platform should generate significant revenue for the company. The deal we struck with eWellness Inc., the pioneer of the platform, enables us to receive 25% of their revenue in addition to a substantial marketing fee.

We signed a collaboration agreement to market Quad M Solutions Inc. staffing solution for Independent Contractors and GIG-economy workers. This unique solution allows the Independent Contractor and the GIG-worker to join their staffing company as individuals. Quad M Solutions Inc. then staffs this individual back to their own corporation. The benefit of this to the individual is the ability to get group major medical insurance rates, that are tax free to the individual, but tax deductible to their own corporation as a business expense. The cost savings of providing this medical insurance could range in excess of 40%. We are helping Quad M Solutions Inc. migrate the over 70,000 co-employees of Infiniti HR Inc. This service will begin to generate substantial revenues to the company over the next two quarters.

We believe that focusing on independent contractors and GIG-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The Independent contractor and GIG-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers then from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyperaccelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

In conclusion, we are extremely excited about 27Health Inc.’s sales and earnings growth over the next several years. We encourage you to contact us and ride along with us as shareholders.

Sincerely, Joseph Frontiere

CEO of Lord Global Corporation and 27Health Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

27 Health, Inc. PR Contact Information