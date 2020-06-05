New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photo Printing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Type ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908662/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing demand for photo printing for decorative purposes is also influencing the growth of the market.Factors such as the growing adoption of photo printing products and services, and increasing inclination toward variable data printing and customization are fuelling the growth of the photo printing market.



The development of advanced technologies in photo printing and the availability of instant printing technologies are also fueling the photo printing market growth.



The global photo printing market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and type.Based on product type, the market is segmented as prints, wall art, cards, photo gifts, photo books, calendars, and others.



Based on type, the market is segmented as film and offset printing, and digital printing. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as retail, online, and instant kiosk.



A few of the key players operating in the global photo printing market, which are profiled in this market study, include Fujifilm Corporation, Adorama Camera, Inc., Bay Photo Lab, Digitalab Ltd., Nations Photo Lab, Walgreens Co., Snapfish, mpix, Shutterfly, Inc., and Walmart Photo.



The global photo printing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Photo Printing market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the photo printing market.

