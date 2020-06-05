New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mechanical Steel Tubing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 870.2 Thousand Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 882.3 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mechanical Steel Tubing segment will reach a market size of 958.3 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7.8 Million Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG; Arabian Pipes Company; ArcelorMittal SA; ChelPipe; EVRAZ North America; JFE Steel Corporation; Maharashtra Seamless Limited; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation; Northwest Pipe Company; Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH; Tata Steel Europe; Techint Group SpA; TMK Group; TMK IPSCO; United Metallurgical Company /OMK; United States Steel Corporation; Welspun Corp Ltd.; Wheatland Tube Company





