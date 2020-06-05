MANSFIELD, Mass., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT) (“inTEST” or the “Company”), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced a change in the location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) by the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



In order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, employees, Board of Directors and surrounding communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, inTEST will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, as previously scheduled, in a virtual-only format, via live audio webcast. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on April 27, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting via the internet at http://www.meetingcenter.io/281105592. Stockholders who wish to participate can join through the website and enter the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card or instructions that accompanied the proxy materials previously mailed to them. The password for the meeting is INTT2020. Additional information about the Annual Meeting, including how beneficial owners can register to attend the meeting, can be found in the Company’s Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 set forth in the additional proxy materials filed today with the SEC and available at http://ir.intest.com/annual-meeting-materials. A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available until June 24, 2021.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously mailed and available on the Company’s website at http://ir.intest.com/annual-meeting-materials.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts inTEST Corporation Hugh T. Regan, Jr. Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Tel: 856-505-8999 Investors: Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal Guerrant Associates Tel: (808) 960-2642