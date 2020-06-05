Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-06-12
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2026-11-12
|1059
|SE0007125927
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 250
|2031-05-12
|1062
|SE0013935319
|0.125 %
|1,000 +/- 250
Settlement date 2020-06-16
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUN 12, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1059 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON JUN 12, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
