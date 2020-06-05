New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Testing Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Testing Laboratories market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Testing Laboratories segment will reach a market size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Testing Laboratories market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Testing Laboratories market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bureau Veritas Group; CSA Group; ELCA Laboratories; Eurofins GeneScan; Eurofins Scientific Group; FM Approvals; Foodtest Laboratories Ltd.; Geotechnical Engineering Ltd.; Intertek Group plc; Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation; MET Laboratories Inc.; National Technical Systems Inc.; NGC Testing Services; Retlif Testing Laboratories; SGS S.A.; TÜV SÜD America Inc.; TÜVRheinland®; Underwriters Laboratories Inc.





Prelude Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Recent Market Activity Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth Competitive Scenario M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market Global Competitor Market Shares Testing Laboratories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bureau Veritas Group (France) Bureau Veritas North America (USA) CSA Group (USA) ELCA Laboratories (India) Eurofins Scientific Group (France) Eurofins GeneScan (Germany) FM Approvals (USA) Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK) Genetic ID (USA) Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK) Intertek Group plc (UK) Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA) MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA) National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA) NGC Testing Services (USA) Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA) SGS S.A. (Switzerland) SGS North America, Inc. (USA) SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA) TÜVRheinland® (Germany) TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA) Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016 List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016) Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth Nanotechnology in Food Testing Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET Market Overview Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise Technological Advances Prop Up Growth Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW Prelude Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth Market Drivers & Trends Key Challenges Calibration Services: Provider Landscape FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW A Primer Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services Practice of Forensic Science AttractsWidespread Criticism Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations ofCrime Labs

