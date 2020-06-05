New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908660/?utm_source=GNW



Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces.Various types of personal care wipes are commercially available, such as baby personal care wipes, makeup removal personal care wipes, cooling personal care wipes, perfume personal care wipes, body personal care wipes, medical personal care wipes, general cleaning personal care wipes, intimate personal care wipes, nail polish removal personal care wipes, and antibacterial personal care wipes.



These personal care wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface.The key advantage of personal care wipes is convenience.



Using personal care wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.



Based on type, the personal care wipes market is categorized into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable and others.In 2018, the baby personal care wipes segment dominated the market.



An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes globally.The shift towards healthy lifestyle and rising focus towards sanitation and well-being of babies has, further, driven the demand for antibacterial wipes for personal care applications.



Based on distribution channel, the personal care wipes market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, online, commercial and industrial and others.



Geographically, the personal care wipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East &Africa.North America held the largest share of the global personal care wipes market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



This dominance is attributed to the rising concerns related to personal hygiene in the region.The US held a larger share of the North America personal care wipes as it has a larger population and are the most developed economies spurring the growth of the customer goods industry.



North America is an attractive market categorized by the increasing demand for personal care wipes. The growing customer awareness regarding personal hygiene backed by purchasing power to buy high priced products is positively impacting the growth of personal care wipes market.



Some of the major key players operating in the global personal care wipes market include Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Unicharm International, and among others. The major players in the personal care wipes market are focused on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, business planning and strategy, and product launch, to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.



Overall size of the global personal care wipes market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global personal care wipes market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the personal care wipes market.

