EDSI’s GPU-based Edge Performance Platform™ accelerates rendering delivery for one of the leading Cinema 4D rendering farms



ATLANTA, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider, will use its high-performance computing capability to provide hardware acceleration to Drop & Render , one of Europe’s largest providers of rendering services for Cinema 4D.

EDSI’s Edge Performance Platform™ features one of the first commercially available NVIDIA RTX-level servers, bolstered by proprietary optimization software that ensures virutally 100% processor utilization. EDSI’s farm-to-farm bridge will enable Drop & Render to send overflow or high-priority rendering jobs to the Edge Performance Platform for rapid turn-around, especially for U.S.-based users who can benefit from domestic data networks for high-speed job transfers.

“EDSI is expanding the Edge Performance Platform quickly to provide high-performance computing support to leading global companies like Drop & Render that need best-in-class, U.S.-based GPU processing power,“ said Delray Wannemacher , CEO of EDSI. “Our liquid-immersion cooled datacenters – situated at the network edge closer to the point of data collection – enable us to accelerate the performance of rendering farms, data visualization and analytics, computational modeling, and enterprise blockchain management.”

Netherlands-based Drop & Render is a market leader in rendering services for users of Cinema 4D from Maxon , supporting motion graphics, video effects (VFX), architectural design, product visualization, and more. Drop & Render offers proprietary j ob management software and support for most render engines and plugins like Redshift, Octane, Arnold, Corona, and Vray.

“Our users demand the absolute best hardware that is currently available and having EDSI as our partner makes that possible,” said JW Zegelaar , CEO of Drop & Render.

EDSI’s Edge Performance Platform features:

Best-in-class Lenovo ® SR670 with Platinum Intel ® processors and NVIDIA Quadro ® RTX 6000 GPUs

SR670 with Platinum Intel processors and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPUs AMD ® Ryzer Threadripper™ 3900X CPUs with NVIDIA 1080Ti GPUs; AMD Threadripper 3990X with NVIDIA 2080 Ti GPU

Ryzer Threadripper™ 3900X CPUs with NVIDIA 1080Ti GPUs; AMD Threadripper 3990X with NVIDIA 2080 Ti GPU Proprietary job optimization software that ensures nearly 0% processor idle time

Leading-edge, environmentally friendly cooling using liquid immersion to reduce heat, save power, and improve processing speed

About Drop and Render

Drop & Render, based in The Netherlands, is the easiest render farm for Cinema 4D. Our main goal is to create advanced, but user-friendly tools to speed up your workflow. Whether you are a busy independent contractor or a member of a big studio in need of many different features, we at Drop & Render help you to make those tight deadlines and save on time and money. To learn more, visit https://www.dropandrender.com/ .

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) is poised to be an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. In an increasingly data-driven world, GPU computing is changing the way we create, learn, and play. Through strategic partners, the company has assembled a full-stack solution to help businesses realize the potential of GPU computing, backed by a rapidly growing network of high-density, modular data centers that place computing power directly at the point of data collection, thereby reducing latency, improving performance and security. For more information about Edge Data Solutions, Inc. visit https://EdgeDataSolutions.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures or any other person that the objectives and plans of Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Bruce Milligan

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

703-231-4700

Media@edsi.io